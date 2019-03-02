Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Indiana’s Mohamed Samy Chooses 200 Back Over 100 Free on Saturday

BIG TEN – MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

There were only top-10 men’s scratches on the final day of the 2019 Big Ten Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships. Both swimmers are Indiana Hoosiers, who enter the final day of competition with a commanding 118-point lead.

One is Mohamed Samy, who has dropped the 100 free after taking on the 200 free/100 back double on Friday and finishing 6th in each. He ranks 3rd in the Big Ten this season in the 100 free, but on Saturday will instead focus on the 200 back, where he’s the 4th seed.

The other top scratch is Indiana freshman Zach Cook, who would have been the 5th seed in the 200 fly. He hasn’t swum at the meet up to this point, so his presence on heat sheets for that 200 fly would’ve been a bigger surprise than this scratch.

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 3

1. Indiana               1144   
2. Michigan              1026
3. Ohio State            823   
4. Purdue                501
5. Minnesota             455.5   
6. Penn State            397
7. Wisconsin             393.5   
8. Iowa                  359
9. Northwestern          267  
10. Michigan State       161

