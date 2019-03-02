Albiero and Vazaios to Square Off Again in 200 Fly on ACC Day 4

2019 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd | Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00pm

Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: NC State Wolfpack (results)

Heat sheets for the final day of don’t show anything too surprising, but they do confirm that we’ll see one see one big rematch from.

Last year, Louisville then-freshman Nick Albiero pipped NC State’s Andreas Vazaois (and UVA’s Ted Schubert) by 0.27s in the 200 fly, 1:41.08 to 1:41.35. Vazaois, of course, went on to win the event at the NCAAs, where he posted a 1:38.60, one of the fastest times ever.

Both Albiero and Vazaios were also entered the 200 back this week, but they’re confirmed to not be swimming that, and instead will focus on the 200 fly.

In fact, there was not a single senior in last year’s A-final, so all eight men will swim the event again today.

The only other scratch of note is that Coleman Stewart has opted for the 200 back over the 100 free. Again, that’s not at all surprising — Stewart has split sub-42 on the 400 free relay multiple times, but he is the defending champion in the 200 back and has to be considered the favorite to win that event again.