Coleman Stewart: “I’m still learning how to swim my best event” (Video)

2019 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd | Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00pm
- Where: Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: NC State Wolfpack (results)
Reported and captured by Robert Gibbs.
Coleman Stewart‘s 5th 100 of the day was his best. After swimming the 100 fly/back double in prelims and finals, and hitting 44.44 on both of his 100 back swims today, it was reasonable to expect Stewart to be a little slower leading off the Wolfpack’s 400 medley relay.
Nothing doing for the junior, who blasted a 44.36 to lower his own ACC meet and overall conference records by 0.08s. He still sits just 0.01s behind John Shebeat for #3 all-time, with only Shebat, Ryan Murphy, and Nick Thoman ahead of him.
Comparative Splits:
- Stewart, 2018 ACC Finals – 21.60/22.94 = 44.54
- Stewart, 2019 ACC Prelims – 21.69/22.75 – 44.44
- Stewart, 2019 ACC Finals – 21.31/23.13 = 44.44
- Stewart, 2019 4MR Leadoff – 21.77/22.59 = 44.36
