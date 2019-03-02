Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Coleman Stewart: “I’m still learning how to swim my best event” (Video)

2019 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported and captured by Robert Gibbs.

Coleman Stewart‘s 5th 100 of the day was his best. After swimming the 100 fly/back double in prelims and finals, and hitting 44.44 on both of his 100 back swims today, it was reasonable to expect Stewart to be a little slower leading off the Wolfpack’s 400 medley relay.

Nothing doing for the junior, who blasted a 44.36 to lower his own ACC meet and overall conference records by 0.08s. He still sits just 0.01s behind John Shebeat for #3 all-time, with only Shebat, Ryan Murphy, and Nick Thoman ahead of him.

Comparative Splits:

  • Stewart, 2018 ACC Finals – 21.60/22.94 = 44.54
  • Stewart, 2019 ACC Prelims – 21.69/22.75 – 44.44
  • Stewart, 2019 ACC Finals – 21.31/23.13 = 44.44
  • Stewart, 2019 4MR Leadoff – 21.77/22.59 = 44.36

