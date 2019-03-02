Louisville-Virginia Battle for 2nd Will Come Down to the Wire at ACCs

2019 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

While NC State is firmly in control for a 5th-straight ACC title, there are still some good battles for the minor spots in the standings.

Louisville has an 87 point lead on Virginia (who have been hampered by the absence of their probable top scorer Robby Giller at the meet).

Depending on how things go with the mile (which are charted below as seeded), Virginia could very-well catch Louisville for 2nd place. The Cavaliers had 4 more A-finalists than the Cardinals. While Louisville has more swimmers in each of the minor finals, they only negate about 2 of the 4-swimmer advantage that Virginia has in the A finals.

Louisville is still in control of their destiny at the meet: the Cavaliers will need to finish well within those finals and the Cardinals will have to slide for the full 87 points to disappear. But, with the 1650 points not ‘locked in,’ it’s definitely within reach for UVA.

Team Scores After Day 3 (Including All Diving):

1. North Carolina State 968.5

2. Louisville 817

3. Virginia 724

4. Florida State 600.5

5. Virginia Tech 579.5

6. Duke 507

7. Notre Dame 479

8. Georgia Tech 396

9. Pitt 371

10. North Carolina 312.5

11. Miami 161*

12. Boston College 111

*Miami only sponsors men’s diving, and therefore will score no more than 161 points

Among the other battles looming, Boston College, who DQ’ed their 400 free relay on Friday, will be fighting to catch Miami’s divers for 11th place; while Virginia Tech and Florida State are locked in a battle for 4th and Notre Dame will be trying to run down Duke for 5th. The Irish have 17 finalists on Saturday (including top-24 seeded milers), but only 2 of those are A finalists. Still, on paper, they should be able to catch the Blue Devils with a 1 A-finalist and a 5 B-finalist advantage.

A/B/C Finalists By Event:

Including mile as seeded, excluding 400 free relay:

200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly 1650 Free Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down NC State 2 1 0 NC State 3 1 1 NC State 1 1 0 NC State 3 0 0 NC State 2 1 1 Virginia 2 1 1 Virginia 1 1 0 Virginia 3 2 0 Virginia 2 0 0 Virginia 2 1 0 Louisville 1 1 0 Louisville 0 2 1 Louisville 1 1 0 Louisville 2 0 2 Louisville 2 2 0 Notre Dame 0 2 2 Notre Dame 0 1 0 Notre Dame 1 0 1 Notre Dame 0 2 3 Notre Dame 2 0 0 Florida State 1 0 0 Florida State 2 2 1 Florida State 0 1 1 Florida State 0 1 0 Florida State 0 1 1 Georgia Tech 1 1 1 Georgia Tech 0 0 1 Georgia Tech 1 0 1 Georgia Tech 0 2 1 Georgia Tech 0 2 0 Virginia Tech 1 1 0 Virginia Tech 0 1 1 Virginia Tech 0 0 1 Virginia Tech 1 1 1 Virginia Tech 0 1 2 Duke 0 0 2 Duke 1 0 1 Duke 1 0 2 Duke 0 0 0 Duke 0 0 3 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 Pittsburgh 1 0 1 Pittsburgh 0 1 0 Pittsburgh 0 2 1 Pittsburgh 0 0 1 North Carolina 0 1 2 North Carolina 0 0 1 North Carolina 0 1 1 North Carolina 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 Boston College 0 0 0 Boston College 0 0 0 Boston College 0 1 1 Boston College 0 0 0 Boston College 0 0 0

A/B/C Finalists Day 4 Total:

Including mile as seeded, excluding 400 free relay: