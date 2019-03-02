2019 ACC Men’s Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recaps

2019 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd | Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00pm

Where: Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: NC State Wolfpack

And just like that, it’s the final day of the 2019 ACC Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships. NC State has all but secured its 5th-straight team title, but there are still tight team battles for almost every other spot, so this morning’s swims could have a huge impact on how those team battles shape up.

The first event of the morning will be the 200 back, where defending champion Coleman Stewart will be looking for his 3rd title of the meet after winning the 100 fly and swimming some of the fastest 100 backs in history yesterday.

The 100 free will feature last year’s 2nd-4th place finishers — Justin Ress, Jacob Molacek, and Giovanni Izzo, all of NC State.

Two Louisville Cardinals also return to defend their titles in the 200 breast and the 200 fly — Evgenii Somov and Nick Albiero.

We’ll also have the heats of the 1650 this afternoon, and the 400 free relay tonight.

200 Back Prelims

Meet Record – Grigory Tarasevich, Louisville, 1:39.05 – 2017

ACC Record – Hennessey Stuart, NC State, 1:38.56 – 2016

Estimated NCAA Invite Time – 1:41.01

100 Free

Meet Record – Ryan Held, NC State, 41.41 – 2018

ACC Record – Ryan Held, NC State, 41.05 – 2018

Estimated NCAA Invite Time – 42.63

200 Breast

Meet Record – Brandon Fiala, Virginia Tech, 1:52.39 – 2017

ACC Record – Brandon Fiala, Virginia Tech, 1:52.39 – 2017

Estimated NCAA Invite Time – 1:54.28

200 Fly