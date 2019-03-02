2019 Big 12 Men’s & Women’s Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live

BIG 12 – MEN AND WOMEN

Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2

Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Texas men (22x) & Texas women (6x) (results)

Saturday’s prelims session will include races in the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly, with platform diving, the mile, and the meet-closing 400 free relay closing the 2019 championship.

The Texas Longhorns have a tight grip on both team titles, though for the Texas men, West Virginia pulled a little too-close-for-comfort at moments.

Texas’ Tate Jackson, who has been absent from the last 3 sessions of the meet, is on this morning’s heat sheets in the 100 free as the top seed.

Tate Jackson declared a false start in the 100 free, even though he was on the heat sheets, which means he still hasn’t raced since Thursday morning.

Women’s 200 Back – Prelims

Big 12 Record – 1:49.91, Tasija Karosas, Texas – 2017

Meet Record – 1:51.11, Tasija Karosas, Texas – 1:51.11

Estimated 2019 NCAA Invite Time – 1:53.52

Texas senior Quinn Carrozza is lined up for another dominant 200 backstroke win at the Big 12 Championships. After winning by 2.6 seconds at last year’s meet, she has a 2.8 second advantage in prelims this year over Kansas’ Elizabeth Amato-Hanner (1:56.35). The Jayhawks actually took the 2-3-4 spots in prelims: all in season-best swims.

Top 3 Qualifiers:

Quinn Carrozza, Texas – 1:53.54 Elizabeth Amato-Hanner, Kansas – 1:56.35 Manon Manning, Kansas – 1:58.18

Men’s 200 Back – Prelims

Big 12 Record – 1:37.24, John Shebat, Texas – 2017

Meet Record – 1:39.10, Austin Katz, Texas – 2018

Estimated 2019 NCAA Invite Time – 1:41.01

The defending NCAA Champion Austin Katz wasn’t nearly as fast as his Meet Record from last year’s finals in this morning’s heats of the 200 back. He was, however, much faster in this morning’s heats than he was in last year’s morning heats, which could be foreshadowing for a big swim tonight.

Katz swam a 1:41.03, which was almost a second better than the 1:41.8 that he swam in prelims last year. He’s already been an NCAA qualifying mark this season, so there’s no big pressure to do much in finals.

100 back champion Ryan Harty qualified 2nd in 1:41.52, while Josh Artmann had another big swim, finishing 3rd in 1:41.89, but will be bumped to the B-Final as a member of Texas’ non-scoring team. John Shebat, who was 2nd behind Katz at NCAAs last year, finished 5th in this morning’s prelims in 1:44.88

Top 3 Qualifiers:

Austin Katz, Texas – 1:41.03 Ryan Harty, Texas – 1:41.52 Jeff Newkirk, Texas – 1:44.11

Women’s 100 Free – Prelims

Big 12 Record – 47.32, Claire Adams, Texas – 2018

Meet Record – 47.46, Claire Adams, Texas – 2018

Estimated 2019 NCAA Invite Time – 48.50

Claire Adams took her 2nd #1 seed of the day, this time in the 100 free in 48.36 (where she’s also the defending champion). Freshman Julia Cook, who has 2 silver medals already at this meet, qualified 2nd in 48.53.

Top 3 Qualifiers:

Claire Adams, Texas – 48.36 Julia Cook, Texas – 48.53 Anelise Diener, Texas – 49.21

Men’s 100 Free – Prelims

Big 12 Record – 41.06, Tate Jackson, Texas – 2018

Meet Record – 41.27, Tate Jackson, Texas – 2018

Estimated 2019 NCAA Invite Time – 42.63

With defending champion Tate Jackson declaring a false start, it was freshman Daniel Krueger who took the top spot in the men’s 100 free prelims. He was followed by classmate Drew Kibler (43.58) and Longhorn senior Townley Haas (43.81) in the morning heats.

Krueger was already a 42.31 in a time trial on Wednesday in this event.

Top 3 Finishers:

Daniel Krueger, Texas – 43.32 Drew Kibler, Texas – 43.58 Townley Haas, Texas – 43.81

Women’s 200 Breast – Prelims

Big 12 Record – 2:05.04, Laura Sogar, Texas – 2012

Meet Record – 2:05.25, Laura Sogar, Texas – 2013

Estimated 2019 NCAA Invite Time – 2:09.80

In an event that is the Texas women’s weakest, West Virginia senior Emma Harris took the top spot in prelims of the 200 breastststroke in 2:12.63. She was followed by Kansas’ Kate Steward in 2:12.98, both well ahead of the first Longhorn qualifier Holly Jansen.

Harris swam a 2:09.93 in a time trial on Tuesday that lands her squarely on the NCAA qualifying bubble. Dropping a tenth in finals would jump her 2 spots in the National rankings, while dropping two-tenths would jump her 4. Those spots could be crucial in determining her NCAA Championship fate.

Top 3 Qualifiers:

Emma Harris, Wet Virginia – 2:12.63 Kate Steward, Kansas – 2:12.98 Holly Jansen, Texas – 2:16.08

Men’s 200 Breast – Prelims

Big 12 Record – 1:47.91, Will Licon, Texas – 2017

Meet Record – 1:49.89, Will Licon, Texas – 2017

Estimated 2019 NCAA Invite Time – 1:54.28

Texas freshmen Braden Vines and Charlie Scheinfeld took the top 2 qualifying spots in prelims of the 200 breaststroke. Vines, who won the 400 IM on Friday, finished in 1:55.67, which was ahead of Scheinfeld, who won the 100 breaststroke on Friday in 1:57.05.

Scheinfeld has been a 1:52 this season, so he’ll be the favorite in finals, even with a slower prelims swim.

Top 3 Qualifiers:

Braden Vines, Texas – 1:55.67 Charlie Scheinfeld, Texas – 1:57.05 Tristen Di Sibio, West Virginia – 1:58.52

Women’s 200 Fly – Prelims

Big 12 Record – 1:51.18, Kathleen Hersey, Texas – 2009

Meet Record – 1:53.66, Cammile Adams, Texas A&M – 2011

Estimated 2019 NCAA Invite Time – 1:55.91

Men’s 200 Fly – Prelims