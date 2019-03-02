Battle Is On for 4th at the 2019 Pac-12 Championships

2019 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Stanford (2x) (results)
The Stanford women have 13 swimmers seeded to score in the top 8 tonight (A finalists, plus top 8 seeds in the mile).
After some early shakiness, including a 200 free relay DQ, the USC Trojans did enough on Saturday morning to ensure that their 80-point lead over Arizona State for 3rd place will hold up through diving. Both teams have good platform divers, but USC has 5 entrants to just 2 for Arizona State (including Naomi Gowlett, who ranked 4th as of posting, through 3 of 6 rounds, in prelims).
Arizona still has a shot at catching Arizona State if their divers perform well. Delaney Schnell of Arizona was ranked 1st after 2 rounds of prelims on the platform, by a substantial margin. Arizona is seeded to have 2 more A-finalists than Arizona State, though Arizona State has a big 4-swimmer margin in B-finals. Overall, the Wildcats have 1 more finalist than their in-state rivals.
Arizona, while looking up the table, have to be careful not to lose sight of UCLA, who are nipping at their heels. UCLA has only 3 A finalists, 1 fewer than Arizona, but 7 B finalists, 4 more than Arizona. They also have 2 more total finalists, and with 4 potential divers, they have enough points there to keep pace with Schnell.Kevin Reust
TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 3:
1. Stanford University 1154.5
2. University of California- Berk 964.5
3. University of Southern Calif 724
4. Arizona State University 644
5. University of Arizona 576
6. University of California – LA 557
7. Utah, University of 357
8. Washington State University 189
9. Oregon State University 110
Day 4 A/B/C Finalists, By Event
With 1650 placed as seeded, though not technically a timed final. No diving or relays included.
|1650 FREE (as seeded)
|200 BACK
|100 FREE
|200 BREAST
|200 FLY
|Team
|Up
|Mid
|Down
|Team
|Up
|Mid
|Down
|Team
|Up
|Mid
|Down
|Team
|Up
|Mid
|Down
|Team
|Up
|Mid
|Down
|Stanford
|2
|1
|0
|Stanford
|5
|0
|0
|Stanford
|1
|2
|1
|Stanford
|3
|2
|0
|Stanford
|2
|1
|0
|USC
|0
|2
|0
|USC
|0
|0
|1
|USC
|3
|1
|0
|USC
|3
|1
|0
|USC
|3
|2
|0
|California
|0
|0
|0
|California
|2
|2
|1
|California
|3
|1
|1
|California
|0
|2
|2
|California
|2
|1
|1
|Arizona
|3
|0
|0
|Arizona
|0
|0
|1
|Arizona
|0
|2
|3
|Arizona
|0
|0
|1
|Arizona
|1
|1
|1
|UCLA
|1
|1
|1
|UCLA
|1
|3
|1
|UCLA
|1
|1
|0
|UCLA
|0
|1
|1
|UCLA
|0
|1
|2
|Arizona State
|1
|3
|0
|Arizona State
|0
|0
|1
|Arizona State
|0
|1
|1
|Arizona State
|1
|2
|1
|Arizona State
|0
|1
|0
|Utah
|1
|1
|3
|Utah
|0
|3
|1
|Utah
|0
|0
|1
|Utah
|0
|0
|2
|Utah
|0
|1
|2
|Washington State
|0
|0
|2
|Washington State
|0
|0
|1
|Washington State
|0
|0
|1
|Washington State
|1
|0
|1
|Washington State
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon State
|0
|0
|2
|Oregon State
|0
|0
|1
|Oregon State
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon State
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon State
|0
|0
|2
Day 4 A/B/C Finalists, Total
With 1650 placed as seeded, though not technically a timed final. No diving or relays included.
|TOTALS
|Team
|Up
|Mid
|Down
|Total
|Stanford
|13
|6
|1
|20
|USC
|9
|6
|1
|16
|California
|7
|6
|5
|18
|Arizona
|4
|3
|6
|13
|UCLA
|3
|7
|5
|15
|Arizona State
|2
|7
|3
|12
|Utah
|1
|5
|9
|15
|Washington State
|1
|0
|5
|6
|Oregon State
|0
|0
|5
|5
