Battle Is On for 4th at the 2019 Pac-12 Championships

2019 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Stanford women have 13 swimmers seeded to score in the top 8 tonight (A finalists, plus top 8 seeds in the mile).

After some early shakiness, including a 200 free relay DQ, the USC Trojans did enough on Saturday morning to ensure that their 80-point lead over Arizona State for 3rd place will hold up through diving. Both teams have good platform divers, but USC has 5 entrants to just 2 for Arizona State (including Naomi Gowlett, who ranked 4th as of posting, through 3 of 6 rounds, in prelims).

Arizona still has a shot at catching Arizona State if their divers perform well. Delaney Schnell of Arizona was ranked 1st after 2 rounds of prelims on the platform, by a substantial margin. Arizona is seeded to have 2 more A-finalists than Arizona State, though Arizona State has a big 4-swimmer margin in B-finals. Overall, the Wildcats have 1 more finalist than their in-state rivals.

Arizona, while looking up the table, have to be careful not to lose sight of UCLA, who are nipping at their heels. UCLA has only 3 A finalists, 1 fewer than Arizona, but 7 B finalists, 4 more than Arizona. They also have 2 more total finalists, and with 4 potential divers, they have enough points there to keep pace with Schnell.

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 3:

1. Stanford University 1154.5

2. University of California- Berk 964.5

3. University of Southern Calif 724

4. Arizona State University 644

5. University of Arizona 576

6. University of California – LA 557

7. Utah, University of 357

8. Washington State University 189

9. Oregon State University 110

Day 4 A/B/C Finalists, By Event

With 1650 placed as seeded, though not technically a timed final. No diving or relays included.

1650 FREE (as seeded) 200 BACK 100 FREE 200 BREAST 200 FLY Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Stanford 2 1 0 Stanford 5 0 0 Stanford 1 2 1 Stanford 3 2 0 Stanford 2 1 0 USC 0 2 0 USC 0 0 1 USC 3 1 0 USC 3 1 0 USC 3 2 0 California 0 0 0 California 2 2 1 California 3 1 1 California 0 2 2 California 2 1 1 Arizona 3 0 0 Arizona 0 0 1 Arizona 0 2 3 Arizona 0 0 1 Arizona 1 1 1 UCLA 1 1 1 UCLA 1 3 1 UCLA 1 1 0 UCLA 0 1 1 UCLA 0 1 2 Arizona State 1 3 0 Arizona State 0 0 1 Arizona State 0 1 1 Arizona State 1 2 1 Arizona State 0 1 0 Utah 1 1 3 Utah 0 3 1 Utah 0 0 1 Utah 0 0 2 Utah 0 1 2 Washington State 0 0 2 Washington State 0 0 1 Washington State 0 0 1 Washington State 1 0 1 Washington State 0 0 0 Oregon State 0 0 2 Oregon State 0 0 1 Oregon State 0 0 0 Oregon State 0 0 0 Oregon State 0 0 2

Day 4 A/B/C Finalists, Total

With 1650 placed as seeded, though not technically a timed final. No diving or relays included.