2019 NAIA Men’s Nationals – Day 4 Ups/Downs

2019 NAIA National Championships – Men’s Meet

Day Four

If you came into the meet expected to lose to defending champion Keiser by 95 points, but you had whittled the anticipated margin down to 68.5 points on Day 3 and actually thought you might have a chance at dethroning the Seahawks, you couldn’t have asked for much more from your swimmers than SCAD head coach Bill Pilczuk got on Saturday. The Bees outscored the psych sheet by 24 points in the 100 free and 12 points in the 200 fly and may have added huge points in the slower heats of the mile (we won’t know until the top-8 swim in finals). SCAD now stands at 17.5 points behind Keiser. That’s within relay-DQ range, which is going to make for an absolutely thrilling finals session tonight.

Loyola New Orleans and Thomas also had excellent morning sessions, improving their seedings by 36 and 20 points, respectively.

Ups/Downs

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, while places 9 through 16 go through to the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

By Event – Day 4

Team Individual Relays 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly 400 Free Relay 1 mtr Diving 1650 Free SCAD 11/4 0/0 1/1 4/0 0/1 4/1 0/0 0/0 2/1 Keiser 9/5 0/0 2/1 2/3 2/0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2/0 Asbury 3/2 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Cumberlands 2/4 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/2 Lindenwood-Belleville 2/4 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/2 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Loyola New Orleans 2/3 0/0 1/1 1/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Lindsey Wilson 2/3 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 Midland 2/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 College of Idaho 1/4 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0/1 Thomas 1/3 0/0 0/0 0/2 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 St. Ambrose 1/3 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 Union 1/2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Life University 1/2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 WV Tech 1/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Olivet Nazarene 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0

Projected Team Scores