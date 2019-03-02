2019 NAIA Women’s Nationals – Day 4 Ups/Downs

2019 NAIA National Championships – Women’s Meet

Day Four

Day 4 prelims went pretty much as expected, but The College of Idaho once again outscored their psych sheet seedings by quite a lot; this time it was 20 points, for a total of 94 points over the four-day meet. ONU was up 16 points; while Milligan improved by 12.

Ups/Downs

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, while places 9 through 16 go through to the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

By Event – Day 4

Team Individual Relays 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly 400 Free Relay 1 mtr Diving 1650 Free SCAD Savannah 6/5 1/0 2/2 1/3 2/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Cumberlands 6/3 1/0 1/0 2/1 1/1 1/1 1/0 0/0 1/0 Keiser 5/7 1/0 2/1 2/1 0/0 1/4 1/0 0/0 0/1 Olivet Nazarene 3/3 1/0 0/2 0/0 2/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 1/0 Lindsey Wilson 3/2 0/1 0/1 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 2/0 College of Idaho 3/1 1/0 0/0 1/1 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 Lindenwood-Belleville 3/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 3/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Indiana Wesleyan 2/2 1/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/1 Union 2/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Life University 2/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Brenau 1/4 0/1 1/0 0/1 0/2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 MILL 1/1 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 TU 1/1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 ACU 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 SOKA 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Loyola 0/3 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 Morningside 0/3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/2 Midland 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Columbia College 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Usm Spires 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Asbury 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 CSM 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 St. Ambrose 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0

Projected Team Scores