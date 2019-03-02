Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 NAIA Women’s Nationals – Day 4 Ups/Downs

2019 NAIA National Championships – Women’s Meet

Day Four

Day 4 prelims went pretty much as expected, but The College of Idaho once again outscored their psych sheet seedings by quite a lot; this time it was 20 points, for a total of 94 points over the four-day meet. ONU was up 16 points; while Milligan improved by 12.

Ups/Downs

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, while places 9 through 16 go through to the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

By Event – Day 4

Team Individual Relays 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly 400 Free Relay 1 mtr Diving 1650 Free
SCAD Savannah 6/5 1/0 2/2 1/3 2/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Cumberlands 6/3 1/0 1/0 2/1 1/1 1/1 1/0 0/0 1/0
Keiser 5/7 1/0 2/1 2/1 0/0 1/4 1/0 0/0 0/1
Olivet Nazarene 3/3 1/0 0/2 0/0 2/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 1/0
Lindsey Wilson 3/2 0/1 0/1 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 2/0
College of Idaho 3/1 1/0 0/0 1/1 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0
Lindenwood-Belleville 3/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 3/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Indiana Wesleyan 2/2 1/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/1
Union 2/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
Life University 2/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Brenau 1/4 0/1 1/0 0/1 0/2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0
MILL 1/1 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
TU 1/1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
ACU 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
SOKA 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
Loyola 0/3 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0
Morningside 0/3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/2
Midland 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Columbia College 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Usm Spires 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Asbury 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
CSM 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
St. Ambrose 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0

Projected Team Scores

Team Projected Score Day 4 Day 3 Total Projected Final Score Vs. Prelims Vs. Psych
SCAD Savannah 191 452 643 14 7
Keiser University 158 315 473 16 -71
University of the Cumberlands 113 269.5 382.5 -13.5 -7.5
Olivet Nazarene University 98 204.5 302.5 -7.5 -43.5
The College of Idaho 60 177 237 -6 88
Loyola University New Orleans 64 137 201 0 61
Indiana Wesleyan University 57 135 192 -10 3
Lindsey Wilson College 48 124 172 4 -18
Lindenwood University-Belleville 69 102.5 171.5 6.5 2.5
Brenau University 33 122 155 -25 -70
Asbury University 22 85 107 16 14
St Ambrose University 8 96 104 0 30
Arizona Christian University 20 82 102 -4 -34
Thomas University 39 57 96 -4 9
Milligan College 25 59 84 -7 15
Union College 22 37 59 -2 -24
Life University 23 35.5 58.5 -0.5 -29.5
Midland University 4 28 32 8 0
College of Saint Mary 14 17 31 1 -10
Soka University of America 9 5 14 2 5
Columbia College 5 1 6 -4 4
Morningside College 3 2 5 0 5
The Master’s University 0 4 4 2 -2
Bethel University 0 3 3 -3 3
Point University 0 2 2 0 2
St. Andrews University 0 2 2 1 2

 

