Daniel Krueger Working Smart Since Arriving at Texas (Video)

BIG 12 – MEN AND WOMEN

Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2

Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Texas men (22x) & Texas women (6x) (results)

Live results

Championship Central

Reported by Spencer Penland.

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

Big 12 Record – 41.06, Tate Jackson, Texas – 2018

Meet Record – 41.27, Tate Jackson, Texas – 2018

Estimated 2019 NCAA Invite Time – 42.63

Top 3 Finishers:

Daniel Krueger won the race, touching just .02 seconds off his time trial time from day 1. That time should, more than likely, get Krueger his invite to the NCAAs. Drew Kibler was next in, clocking a time a little over half a second off his season best, while Townley Haas did the same for 3rd. Matthew Willenbring edged his season best by .02 seconds, clocking a 43.34 for 3rd place.