NC State’s Braden Holloway: “I Wouldn’t Call it a Dynasty” (Video)

2019 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd

Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd Where: Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC Champion: NC State Wolfpack

NC State Wolfpack Live Results: here

here Championship Central

Saturday, the NC State men captured their 5th-consecutive team title at the 2019 ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships, held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. With a whopping 412 of their total 1396.5 points coming from the senior class, the Wolfpack men could face a tougher battle from the ever-improving Louisville Cardinals next season. For now, NC State and Head Coach Braden Holloway are focused on NCAAs and improving upon their 4th-place finish at the 2018 Men’s NCAA Championships, which was won by the University of Texas, followed by The University of California-Berkeley (2nd), and Indiana University (3rd).

Following the conclusion of the competition Saturday, Coach Holloway spared a few minutes to answer some questions SwimSwam had about the team’s performance. Of particular interest was the scoring breakdown. Though NC State won fewer events than last year, every member of the team–swimmers and divers–scored points. A full breakdown of scoring can be found here, and a quick list of each athlete’s points can be found below. Note that relay points are not factored into the list featured in this article, and names are listed alphabetically.

Brady, James: 58 (Diving)

Bretscher, James: 58

Brown, Zachary: 34

Erlenmeyer, Daniel: 35

Garcia, Cobe: 22.5

Graber, Daniel: 48

Gray, Holt: 45 (Diving)

Hensley, Noah: 75.5

Izzo, Giovanni: 55.5

Johnson, Jacob: 35

Kiesler, Gil: 43

Knowles, Eric: 85

Korstanje, Nyls: 69

Kusto, Rafal: 32

McGlaughlin, Mark: 39

McIntyre, John: 72

Molacek, Jacob: 41

Ress, Justin: 76

Spanbauer, Stewart: 8 (Diving)

Stewart, Coleman: 92

Vazaios, Andreas: 83

Final Team Scores:

1. North Carolina State University 1396.5

2. Louisville, University of 1135.5

3. Virginia, University of 1108

4. VA Tech 820.5

5. Florida State University 819

6. Notre Dame, University of 687

7. Duke University 624

8. Georgia Institute of Technology 550

9. Pittsburgh, University of 508

10. North Carolina, University of, 388.5

11. University of Miami (Florida) 161

12. Boston College