Penny Oleksiak, Michael Andrew Scratch 100 Fly at Des Moines PSS Day 4

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES
- March 6th-9th, 2019
- Wellmark YMCA, Des Moines, Iowa
- LCM (50m) pool
- Live Results
- Psych Sheets
- Live Stream – USA Swimming (all prelims sessions, Wednesday & Saturday finals)
- Thursday + Friday live stream NBC Sports
No. 2 women’s seed Penny Oleksiak and No. 3 men’s seed Michael Andrew are no longer swimming the 100 fly at this morning’s Pro Swim Series prelims in Des Moines. Andrew remains entered in the 100 back and 50 free.
Oleksiak also scratched the 100 free and 50 fly, so it appears she did not make the trip to Des Moines at all.
The other high seed scratches are No. 5 seed Kayla Sanchez in the 200 breast, and No. 4 seed Hali Flickinger in the 200 IM, and No. 3 Allison Schmitt in the 800 free (she is still swimming the 100 fly).
You can see the full Saturday morning heat sheets here.
Scratches from the top 24 seeds:
Women’s 100 back:
- No. 10 Krystal Lara
Women’s 100 breast
- No. 8 Faith Nelson
Men’s 100 breast
- No. 24 Kevin Vargas
Men’s 100 fly
- No. 12 Alex Kunert
Women’s 200 IM
- No. 9 Tara Vovk
- No. 19 Emma O’Croinin
- No. 21 Emma Spence
- No. 22 Bree Crookshanks
- No. 24 Mary Martin
Men’s 200 IM
- No. 18 Kevin Vargas
- No. 20 Brendan Vanherk
- No. 24 Nick Zito
Men’s 50 Free
- No. 15 Kenneth To
- No. 22 Aaron Greenberg
Women’s 800 free
- No. 8 Becca Mann
- No. 11 Margaux Verger Gourson
Men’s 800 free
- No. 22 Trent Frandson
Is Penny even there? Has she swim anything this week?