Penny Oleksiak, Michael Andrew Scratch 100 Fly at Des Moines PSS Day 4

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

March 6th-9th, 2019

Wellmark YMCA, Des Moines, Iowa

LCM (50m) pool

Live Results

Psych Sheets

Live Stream – USA Swimming (all prelims sessions, Wednesday & Saturday finals)

Thursday + Friday live stream NBC Sports

No. 2 women’s seed Penny Oleksiak and No. 3 men’s seed Michael Andrew are no longer swimming the 100 fly at this morning’s Pro Swim Series prelims in Des Moines. Andrew remains entered in the 100 back and 50 free.

Oleksiak also scratched the 100 free and 50 fly, so it appears she did not make the trip to Des Moines at all.

The other high seed scratches are No. 5 seed Kayla Sanchez in the 200 breast, and No. 4 seed Hali Flickinger in the 200 IM, and No. 3 Allison Schmitt in the 800 free (she is still swimming the 100 fly).

You can see the full Saturday morning heat sheets here.

Scratches from the top 24 seeds:

Women’s 100 back:

No. 10 Krystal Lara

Women’s 100 breast

No. 8 Faith Nelson

Men’s 100 breast

No. 24 Kevin Vargas

Men’s 100 fly

No. 12 Alex Kunert

Women’s 200 IM

No. 9 Tara Vovk

No. 19 Emma O’Croinin

No. 21 Emma Spence

No. 22 Bree Crookshanks

No. 24 Mary Martin

Men’s 200 IM

No. 18 Kevin Vargas

No. 20 Brendan Vanherk

No. 24 Nick Zito

Men’s 50 Free

No. 15 Kenneth To

No. 22 Aaron Greenberg

Women’s 800 free

No. 8 Becca Mann

No. 11 Margaux Verger Gourson

Men’s 800 free