Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Penny Oleksiak, Michael Andrew Scratch 100 Fly at Des Moines PSS Day 4

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

No. 2 women’s seed Penny Oleksiak and No. 3 men’s seed Michael Andrew are no longer swimming the 100 fly at this morning’s Pro Swim Series prelims in Des Moines. Andrew remains entered in the 100 back and 50 free.

Oleksiak also scratched the 100 free and 50 fly, so it appears she did not make the trip to Des Moines at all.

The other high seed scratches are No. 5 seed Kayla Sanchez in the 200 breast, and No. 4 seed Hali Flickinger in the 200 IM, and No. 3 Allison Schmitt in the 800 free (she is still swimming the 100 fly).

You can see the full Saturday morning heat sheets here.

Scratches from the top 24 seeds:

Women’s 100 back:

  • No. 10 Krystal Lara

Women’s 100 breast

  • No. 8 Faith Nelson

Men’s 100 breast

  • No. 24 Kevin Vargas

Men’s 100 fly

  • No. 12 Alex Kunert

Women’s 200 IM

  • No. 9 Tara Vovk
  • No. 19 Emma O’Croinin
  • No. 21 Emma Spence
  • No. 22 Bree Crookshanks
  • No. 24 Mary Martin

Men’s 200 IM

  • No. 18 Kevin Vargas
  • No. 20 Brendan Vanherk
  • No. 24 Nick Zito

Men’s 50 Free

  • No. 15 Kenneth To
  • No. 22 Aaron Greenberg

Women’s 800 free

  • No. 8 Becca Mann
  • No. 11 Margaux Verger Gourson

Men’s 800 free

  • No. 22 Trent Frandson

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Superfan

Is Penny even there? Has she swim anything this week?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swims distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!