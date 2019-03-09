Olivia Smoliga and Natalie Hinds Explain Their Drip (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 50 FLY – FINALS

World: 24.43 7/5/2014 Sarah Sjostrom

American: 25.48 7/29/2017 Kelsi Dahlia (Worrell)

(Worrell) U.S. Open: 25.48 8/26/2017 Rikako Ikee

Jr World: 25.46 8/26/2017 Rikako Ikee

Pro Swim: 25.74 4/14/2018 Kelsi Dahlia

The Knoxville 2-3-4 finishers repeated the same order from January in the 50 fly. Farida Osman took advantage of the closing meters and punched the wall 0.08 seconds ahead of Kelsi Dahlia.

The Egyptian swimmer now holds the second-fastest time in the world with Dahlia right behind her. Kendyl Stewart also cracked the top 10 to take third behind the duo.

Notably Natalie Hinds finished 4th in 26.41, a new best time for the veteran.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS

World: 2:04.06 8/3/2012 Missy Franklin

American: 2:04.06 8/3/2012 Missy Franklin

U.S. Open: 2:05.68 6/25/2013 Missy Franklin

Jr World: 2:06.43 7/28/2018 Regan Smith

Pro Swim: 2:06.36 2018 Taylor Ruck

Trial Cut: 2:14.69

Taking the win was Kathleen Baker, who won by over 2 seconds with the #2 time in the world. Bulldog swimmers Hali Flickinger and Olivia Smoliga finished shortly after Baker.

Flickinger now has the 400 IM final left, where she is the top seed from prelims. At Knoxville, Flickinger was also second, but finished with a 2:08.72.