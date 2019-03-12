Caeleb Dressel Explains Difference Between Dryland and Weight Training

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

MEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

World: 49.82 8/1/2009 Michael Phelps

American: 49.82 8/1/2009 Michael Phelps

U.S. Open: 50.22 7/9/2009 Michael Phelps

Jr World: 50.62 7/29/2017 Kristof Milak

Pro Swim: 51.00 2018 Jack Conger

Trial Cut: 54.19

Top 3

Caeleb Dressel (Gator Swim Club) – 51.51 Marius Kusch (Unattached) – 51.58 Luis Martinez (Guatemala) – 52.17

Caeleb Dressel was 52.78 this morning, lurking back in 4th after prelims settled. Tonight, Marius Kusch, who was 51.35 this morning and within two tenths of the German national record, was out quick in 23.53 to Dressel’s 24.26.

Dressel, who looked well back for most of the race, charged back in a frenzy and wound up getting to the wall just ahead of Kusch, 51.51 to 51.58. For a meet that’s just for training, as Dressel has said, that’s a very good time for him. He’s now 3rd in the world for 2018-19.

A fully bearded Ryan Coetzee (Tennessee Aquatics) popped a 52.95 to win the B-final.

MEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS

World: 20.91 12/18/2009 Cesar Cielo Filho

American: 21.15 7/29/2017 Caeleb Dressel

U.S. Open: 21.14 7/9/2009 Cesar Cielo

Jr World: 21.75 8/25/2017 Michael Andrew

Pro Swim: 21.56 2015 Nathan Adrian

Trial Cut: 23.19

Top 3

Michael Andrew (Race Pace)- 21.94 Caeleb Dressel (Gator Swim Club)- 22.08 Ali Khalafalla (Mission Viejo)- 22.33

Michael Andrew remains on top with his 4th win of the meet over American record holder Caeleb Dressel. Andrew is now tied for the 2nd fastest time in the world to date behind Brit Ben Proud.

Ali Khalafalla and Bradley Tandy finished just ahead of Americans Michael Chadwick and Blake Pieroni.