Carmel Swimming’s Secret Recipe (Video Feature)

Video feature is courtesy of Chuck Destro, co-founder of the Destro Swim Tower, a SwimSwam partner.

Carmel has always been a swimming powerhouse around Indiana, but this year, they seemed even more dominant the ever. Their most recent state performance left onlookers asking themselves the same question. How is Carmel so fast, every year?

To try to answer this question, I decided to check out one of Carmel’s morning power practices, and what I saw was impressive to say the least.

During the warmup, the practice seemed fairly typical for a high school boy’s elite squad. However, after scanning through the workout, I quickly noticed that it would not continue to be typical. Once warmed up, Carmel started off with what I would call a College level kick set.

8x25s KICK w/ Drag Sox on :45

6x100s KICK Desc by 2 on 1:40, 1:30, then 1:20

6x On Coach (Float, Kick, Max Choice – NO BREATH FR/FL)

The eye-opening part about this set is that every single member of the squad was able to make the 1:20 interval with relative ease. In my experience, this type of kicking speed in a high school program is rare. But why? In short course, over half of the race can be swum with dolphin kicking alone. So why aren’t more high school teams developing their kicking?

Next, Carmel moved into their main set for the morning.

3x

8x25s On Destro Swim Towers (Fl/Bk, 11 Dolphins – 1st 4 Restart) (Br, 4 pull – 4 3k1P)

4x25s Desc 1-4 N-1 (Work Speed + Efficiency) (Choice)

1×50 Dive Max

1×100 Ez

I was genuinely stunned when I watched this portion of the practice. As you can see in the video, all the athletes showcased super powerful strokes that is typically only seen at the college level or above. Even more impressive was the team’s ability to sprint with fins and paddles equipped. A problem with most young athletes using fins and paddles is that they are not strong enough to sprint correctly with this gear on. However, for the Carmel boys, this was certainly not the case. Coach Plumb explained to me that their powerful strokes could be attributed to “a combination of dryland and power”.

So how is Carmel so fast every year? In my opinion, the recipe is somewhat simple.

Develop a great team culture

Use a combination of land strength training with in-pool power practices

Kick, Kick, and more Kick

Old fashioned Hard Work

