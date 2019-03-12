Seliskar To Swim 200s of IM, Free, and Breast at His Final NCAA Champs

Cal senior Andrew Seliskar will wrap up his NCAA career by swimming his third different event lineup, dropping the 400 IM while sticking with the 200 IM and the 200 breast.

On one hand this isn’t all that surprising. Seliskar has swum the 200 IM each of the past four years, and he was the runner-up in the 200 breast last year, after swimming the 200 fly his freshman and sophomore years.

Additionally, it was essentially a given that he’d swim the 200 free, since he hadn’t competed in the 400 IM at all this season. While he’s made the 400 IM A-final each of the past three years, the 200 free has been an increasing focus for him over the past year. He won the 200 free at last summer’s National Championships, then earned a silver medal in the event at Pan Pacs. After getting back into short course, he swam a 1:30.86 at the Georgia Fall Invite, a time that now ranks him at #4 all-time.

Granted, he’s not guaranteed a win in the 200 free, as he’ll be facing fellow senior Townley Haas of Texas. Not only did Haas earn the gold medal at Pan Pacs, but he’s the fastest man of all-time in the 200 free (SCY), and he’s the three-time defending champion.

Seliskar came out of high school already as one of the most versatile age group swimmers ever, and chances are he could score in just about every NCAA event. While he’s made the 200 IM A-final every year at NCAAs, he did pop a 4:13.02 in the 500 free at the Georgia Fall Invite, which puts him 11th in the NCAA this season. Impressive as that is, he does sit at the top of the 200 IM on the psych sheet, with a 1:40.53. Last year he posted the fastest time in prelims with a 1:40.40, before fading to 5th in finals with a 1:40.69.

He also has the fastest entry time in the 200 breast, with his 1:49.80 exactly half a second ahead of Ian Finnerty of Indiana. Last year, Finnerty won the 200 breast in 1:50.17, while Seliskar took 2nd in 1:50.42. Seliskar made the A-final of the 200 fly at each of his first two NCAA championships, but last year made the switch to breast, presumably due at least in part to Cal’s depth in the 200 fly. Even without Seliskar, the Bears still put three men into the A-final at the 2018 NCAA Championships.