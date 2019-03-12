NCAA Championship Men’s Pre-Selection Lists Are Posted

The preselection entry lists for the 2019 NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships have been posted. While not an official list of who’s been invited to the meet, the lists do give us insights into who will be swimming which events among top swimmers.

The official invitation lists will be posted on Wednesday, but Andrew Mering is currently running the math to allow us to project whose in and whose out, barring any changes from these preliminary lists to tomorrow’s lists. Throughout today, we’ll also be writing up interesting event selections, as well as scoring out the psych sheets.

How is this whittled down to just invitees?

The invite system is a bit complicated, but, essentially, achieving an ‘A’ (automatic) qualifying time gets you in. After that, the next-fastest swimmers in each event get added until the total participant number (270 for men, 322 for women) is met. You can read a full breakdown of how that works here, including how ties are broken.

The cut line to get invited to NCAAs usually fall roughly around the same time each year, normally getting slightly faster each season. The invite times for the 2018 meet were almost faster across the board compared to 2017, with only the men’s 200 free and 100 breast and the women’s 50 free and 100 back getting slower. From 2016 to 2017, all events got faster.

Last season, everybody ranked 28th-or-better in at least one event earned an invite, as did the 3 swimmers from the 29-line whose times, by percentage, are closest to the NCAA Championship Record.

The 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championship Meet will run from March 27th-30th in Austin, Texas. The Texas Longhorns are the four-time defending champions, winning by a mere 11.5 points last year, their narrowest margin of victory during this current run.