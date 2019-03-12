Sun Yang Set To Take On Triple At Chinese Nationals This Month

The 2019 Chinese National Swimming Championships are slated for March 24th – March 31st, with the country’s biggest swimming stars vying for the chance to compete at this summer’s World Championships in Gwangju, Korea.

Among those competing at the Nationals taking place at Swimming and Diving Hall of Qingdao Sports Center will be Olympic champions Sun Yang, Ye Shiwen, along with World Champion Xu Jiayu, Olympic bronze medalist Fu Yuanhui and red-hot freestyler Wang Jianjiahe. Jianjiahe is coming off of the Pro Swim Series in Des Moines, where the 16-year-old raced her way to a new Chinese National and Asian Continental Record in the women’s 1500m freestyle (15:46.69).

27-year-old powerhouse Sun is reportedly scheduled to swim the men’s 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle, while Shiwen’s events will include the 200m breast, 200m IM and 400m IM.

Sun was recently involved in another sketchy doping situation in which the athlete broke a number of testing protocols, including ordering security guards to destroy a vial of his blood. Dr. Han Zhaoqi, the head of the Zhejiang Anti-Doping Center told FINA that the testing nurse present didn’t have the necessary paperwork, and at a January 3rd hearing, the FINA panel ruled in Sun’s favor, stating that they would “never know” what had happened.