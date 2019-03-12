UVA Scores Game-changing Verbal Commitment from #2 Alex Walsh

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Fresh off her latest National Age Group Record in the 200 breast, Alex Walsh has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Virginia Swimming and Diving class of 2024. She will join Abby Harter and Anna Keating in Charlottesville in the fall of 2020.

“I could not be happier to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Virginia!!! So thankful for my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for their support throughout this process and my entire swimming career… GO HOOS 🧡💙⚔️ #wahoowa”

Walsh is currently a junior at Harpeth Hall High School in Nashville, Tennessee. She swims year-round for Nashville Aquatic Club and is a member of the U.S. National Team. In high school swimming, she is 6-for-6 in individual TISCA titles: 200 free (1:45.05) and 100 breast (59.08) in 2019; 200 free (1:45.93) and 100 breast (58.88) in 2018; and 200 free (1:45.24) and 100 back (52.80) in 2017. She holds Tennessee State High School Records in the 200 free (1:45.05), 100 back (52.80), 100 breast (58.88), 200 medley relay, and 400 free relay. In club swimming she won the 100 back, 100/200 breast, and 200 IM at Winter Juniors East, setting meet records in the 100 back (50.88), 200 breast (2:06.02), and 200 IM (1:53.69). She appears on the all-time top-100 lists 35 times in SCY alone, including NAG records in the 11-12 200 back, 200 breast and 100 IM, 13-14 200 IM, 15-16 100 breast, 200 breast and 200 IM, and 17-18 200 breast.

A highly versatile swimmer, Walsh is an instant game-changer for the Cavaliers. She already has NCAA A-final qualifying times in the 100 back, 100 breast, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM and would have been a B-finalist in the 50 free, and 200 back. She will also be a major threat on 4-5 relays for the Cavaliers. Her 23.64 50 backstroke time would have been the fourth-fastest leadoff split at 2018 NCAAs behind Stanford’s Ally Howe (23.54), Indiana’s Ally Rockett (23.54), and Cal’s Kathleen Baker (23.56).

This is purely speculation, but you are all thinking it so I’ll say it: If the Walsh sisters are anything like the Foster brothers (both of whom are verbal commits to Texas), Virginia could be a contender for the NCAA women’s title in the very near future and for years to come.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 22.08

100 free – 48.90

200 free – 1:45.05

50 back – 23.64

100 back – 50.88

200 back – 1:51.42

100 breast – 58.19

200 breast – 2:05.87

100 fly – 51.31

200 IM – 1:53.69

400 IM – 4:07.98

