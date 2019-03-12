Poland’s DeepSpot Slated To Be World’s Deepest Pool

Video courtesy of OneNews

What’s set to be the world’s deepest pool will be opening in Msxczonow, Poland this fall. Containing no less than 8.000 cubic meters of water, DeepSpot will take diving enthusiasts to a depth of 45 meters (148 feet). That depth will overtake the current record holder for deepest pool held by Italy’s Y-40 Deep Joy with its 132 ft.

DeepSpot says it will be accessible to everyone and will host beginner cave diving pools, hotel rooms overlooking the pool, restaurants and conference rooms. There will also be an underwater tunnel where non-swimmers can still get the ‘pool experience’ without getting wet.

However, DeepSpot‘s claim on the deepest pool will be short-lived, as another new pool, Blue Abyss, is currently under construction in Colchester, Essex. That pool’s depth is slated to be 50m (164 ft), overtaking DeepSpot’s record.