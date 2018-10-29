Anna Keating, #17 Among our 2020s, Sends Verbal Commitment to UVA

Vienna, Virginia’s Anna Keating, the #17 recruit on our Way Too Early List of Girls from the High School Class of 2020, has opted to swim at the University of Virginia for her collegiate career, beginning in the fall of 2020.

“I could not be happier to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Virginia!! I am SOO thankful for the support from my friends, family, and coaches for helping me get here!! Go hoos!!✌🏼💙🧡 #ADD #WAHOOWA”

Keating is a junior at James Madison School and the defending Virginia 6A champion in the 100 breast. At the 2018 VHSL Class 6 Swim & Dive Championships in February, she won the 100 breast with 1:01.06 and was 3rd in the 200 IM with 2:03.71. She also split a 27.96 breast on the 200 medley relay and swam a 24.63 leg on the 200 free relay. As a freshman in 2017 she was runner-up in the breast (1:02.19) and 3rd in the IM (2:04.66).

Keating does her club swimming with Machine Aquatics in Arlington. She had a big meet at 2018 NCSA Spring Championship, finaling in the 50 breast (9th), 100 breast (3rd), and 200 breast (1st) and dropping time in all three. In the 200, she took 2.3 seconds off her seed time, making her 4.2 seconds faster than she’d been at the same meet in 2017 and a mere half-second out of scoring position at 2018 NCAAs. Her top 100 and 200 breast times would have made their respective A finals at 2018 ACC Championships, making her Virginia’s top scorer in both events.

Keating swam the 50/100/200 breast events at Phillips 66 Nationals this summer, then followed the next week with the 100/200 breast and 400 IM at Summer Juniors. There, she won the 200 breast and finished 4th in the 100 breast with lifetime bests of 2:28.44 and 1:09.45, respectively. She has now improved 4.6 seconds in the 200, and 1.1 seconds in the 100, since last summer.

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 2:09.63

100 breast – 1:00.58

200 IM – 2:01.72

