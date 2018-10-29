Backstroker Claudia Blowers Verbally Commits to Houston

Claudia Blowers from Katy, Texas has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Houston for 2019-20. She will suit up for the Cougars with fellow class of 2023 commit Audrey McKinnon, Chrysten Pacheco, and Elizabeth Richardson.

“I’m so happy to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Houston!! Blessed and thankful for all the support that has gotten me where I am today.

“Excited to see what the future holds!! #GoCoogs 🐾❤️@UHCougarSwim”

Blowers swims for First Colony Swim Team and specializes in backstroke and IM. She had a breakout meet at the Dolfin ISCA Junior Championship Cup in the spring of 2017, going best times in the 50/100/200 back and 200 IM. She placed 4th in the 100 back, 10th in the 200 back, 10th in the 400 IM, 11th in the 50 back, and 30th in the 200 IM, finaling in all her events. This past spring she updated her PBs in the 50/100 free and 100/400 IM at the 2018 American Junior National Classic in Clearwater, Florida. She won the 400 IM, was runner-up in the 100 back, and A-finaled in the 200 back and 100/200 IM.

Blowers’ best times will make her an immediate asset to the Cougars. She would have made A finals in the 100 back and 200 back, and the B final of the 400 IM, at 2018 AAC Championships.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 25.86

100 back – 54.68

200 back – 1:59.99

200 IM – 2:08.46

400 IM – 4:27.16

I’m so happy to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Houston!! Blessed and thankful for all the support that has gotten me where I am today. Excited to see what the future holds!! #GoCoogs 🐾❤️ @UHCougarSwim pic.twitter.com/bG2qcvadeZ — Claud (@claudiablowers_) June 3, 2018