CIF-SDS D2 Champ Pierce Dietze Verbals to Harvard

Pierce Dietze, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from San Diego, California, has verbally committed to the application process* at Harvard University. He will join distance swimmers Cole Kuster and Noah Brune in the class of 2023.

“I am incredibly honored and grateful to announce my commitment to swim at Harvard. What the team has been able to accomplish under the guidance of Coach Tyrrell and Coach Pitter speaks to the phenomenal caliber of the program, and I’m excited to be a part of such a historic time for Harvard Men’s Swim and Dive. Thank you to my coaches, family, and friends who allowed me to achieve a lifelong dream!”

Dietze is a senior at The Bishop’s School and the reigning CIF-San Diego Section Division 2 champion in the 100 free. At the 2018 Section meet he won the 100 free in 44.88 and was runner-up in the 50 free with 20.53. He led off the 2nd-place 200 medley relay (23.47) and anchored the 3rd-place 400 free relay (44.31), as well. Dietze went on to the California State Meet and placed 7th in the 50 and 14th in the 100.

Dietze represents the club team Wind N’ Sea Swim Team year-round. He had a successful end-of-summer performance at Speedo Junior Nationals, finaling in the 50 free (16th) and 200 free (6th), and notching PBs in the 50 free (23.38), 100 free (51.67), 200 free, (1:51.38), and 100 fly (56.17).

Dietze’s best times would have scored in the B final of the 50 free and the C finals of the 100 free and 200 free at 2018 Ivy League Men’s Championships.

SCY times:

50 free – 20.45

100 free – 44.88

200 free – 1:39.80

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

