Noah Brune of Mission Viejo Verbally Commits to Harvard

Noah Brune of the Mission Viejo Nadadores has verbally committed to the admissions process* at Harvard. Brune is a NAG top 100-ranked swimmer specializing in distance freestyle and a senior at Santa Margarita Catholic High School.

During the 2017-18 SCY season, Brune was the 6th-best 16 & under miler in the country with his 15:13.61. That time, his PR, also ranks 38th all-time in the 15-16 age group.

Very excited to announce my commitment to Harvard University. Many thanks to my coaches, teammates, friends, and family for supporting me through this journey. Can’t wait to become part of the Harvard community and a great swim program. Go Crimson!

Brune was the third place finisher in the 500 free at the 2018 CIF-SS Section 1 Championships, where he also touched 12th in the 200 free.

TOP TIMES

200y free – 1:41.64

500y free – 4:26.07

1650y free – 15:13.61

200y fly – 1:50.82

400y IM – 3:59.01

400m free – 3:59.01

1500m free – 15:37.60

200m fly – 2:04.23

Brune would’ve placed 8th in the mile at the 2018 Ivy League Championships, and he’d have been on the bubble of the B/C 500 free finals. The Ivies contest the 1000 free at their conference champs, and Brune would’ve placed top 16 in that, too.

Harvard’s distance group is fantastic — last year, Brennan Novak was the Ivy League champion in the 500 free, 1000 free and 1650 free for the Crimson, with Logan Houck touching 2nd in the latter two races. Additionally, Zach Snyder touched 4th in the 1000 free, 5th in the mile, and 9th in the 500 free.

Novak and Houck graduate after this season, but Brune will get a year of overlap with Snyder, who’s a junior. Plus, Simon Lamar, a top distance get from the class of 2022, is starting his freshman year at Harvard.

Brune is the first publicly-announced verbal commitment to Harvard’s application process for the class of 2023.

