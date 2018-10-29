2018 Baton Rouge & New Orleans City Championship Set Up LA State Meet

Louisiana High School City Swimming Championships

October 27th & 28th, 2018

Baton Rouge & New Orleans, Louisiana

The 2018 Baton Rouge & New Orleans City Swimming & Diving Championships, the last step of competition before the November 14th-17th State Championship meet, were held last weekend. At the City level, all 4 of Louisiana’s high school divisions race together before they split back out into their respective divisions, split by enrollment, for the state meet.

Swimmers qualify via time standards, not placement, to the state meet. Division 1 includes the largest schools, while Division 4 includes the smallest schools.

See the State Championship meet time standards here.

Baton Rouge City Championship

The Baton Rouge championship was won by the St. Joseph’s Academy girls, who were last year’s state Division I champions; and the Catholic High School boys, who were last year’s state Division I runners-up.

Among the highlights:

LSU commits Jolee Liles (Parkview Baptist School/Crawfish Aquatics) and David Boylan (east Ascension High School/Crawfish Aquatics) were named Swimmers of the Meet after each broke a pair of Meet Records.

(Parkview Baptist School/Crawfish Aquatics) and (east Ascension High School/Crawfish Aquatics) were named Swimmers of the Meet after each broke a pair of Meet Records. Liles, a senior and the State Record holder in the 200 IM and D3 record holder in the 500 free, swam two different events at this year’s meet. First she swam a 1:49.09 in the 200 free, which not only won the race by more than 8 seconds, but also broke the old Meet Record that had stood since 1995, when another Parkview Baptist swimmer, Shelly Ripple, swam 1:51.53. Liles then won the 100 fly in 55.40, which again broke Ripple’s Record of 56.80. The 200 free is Liles’ lifetime best, while the 100 fly was .03 short.

Boylan, also a senior, opted instead to use the meet as a tuneup for his two primary events: the 200 IM and 100 fly, and he was rewarded. Not only did he break two Meet Records, but he swam faster than his 2017 State Championship time in both events. He won the 200 IM at last year’s state championship meet in 1:53, and swam a 1:51.03 in the final on Sunday to take the city title (by more than 7 seconds). John Michael Moore previously held the Meet Record with a 1:53.64 from 2009. Then in the 100 fly Boylan swam a 50.60, which broke a 27-year old Meet Record that was set by Daniel Huang in 1991. At last year’s state meet, Boylan was a 53.12 in the 100 fly for 3rd place.

Rylee Moore of Parkview Baptist won the girls’ 200 IM in her teammate Liles’ absence in 2:06.35 and also topped the 100 back field in 54.90. That’s a new lifetime best for her.

of Parkview Baptist won the girls’ 200 IM in her teammate Liles’ absence in 2:06.35 and also topped the 100 back field in 54.90. That’s a new lifetime best for her. Dutchtown’s Zachary Babin swept the boys’ 100 free (47.90) and 200 free (1:41.18). Those are both huge drops (1 second and 3 seconds, respectively) from his times at last year’s state championship meet.

swept the boys’ 100 free (47.90) and 200 free (1:41.18). Those are both huge drops (1 second and 3 seconds, respectively) from his times at last year’s state championship meet. Mason Nyboer from Catholic High won the boys’ 500 free in 4:33.09, an All-American Consideration Time, after placing 2nd to Babin in the 200 free.

Girls’ Top 5:

St. Joseph’s – 568 University High – 271 Baton Rouge Magnet – 255 Episcopal – 210 Parkview Baptist – 205

Boys’ Top 5:

Catholic High School – 568 Dutchtown High – 236.5 Episcopal – 193 University High – 189.5 East Ascension High – 189

New Orleans City Championship

Mandeville High School won the New Orleans city championship in a 10-point nailbiter over Saint Scholastica on the girls’ side, with last year’s Division I state runners-up from Mount Carmel taking 3rd, well back. Jesuit High School won the boys’ title running away, more than doubling the score of runners-up ED White Catholic High.

The girls’ team title came down to the final relay, where Mandeville High and Saint Scholastica were seeded well ahead (10 seconds) of the rest of the field. That meant that whichever team won the final relay would take the team title, and in spite of the two fastest legs of the field from Saint Scholastica’s bookends Gabriella O’Neil (53.77) and Gabriella Fouchi (53.39), Mandeville won the race with depth 3:40.00-3:40.91. Fouchi did make up 2-and-a-half seconds on her anchor leg, but it wasn’t enough.

Other Meet Highlights: