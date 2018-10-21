Cole Kuster of Purple Valley Aquatics Announces Verbal to Harvard

Cole Kuster has verbally committed to the application process* at Harvard University.

“I am extremely excited and honored to announce my commitment to Harvard University. I chose Harvard because of the outstanding coaching staff, incredible academics, and the immediate connection I felt with the team. Thank you to my parents, coaches, and friends who helped throughout this process. I look forward to this incredible opportunity over the next four years! Go Crimson!”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Kuster is a senior at Mount Greylock Regional High School in Williamstown, Massachusetts. He swims for Purple Valley Aquatics and specializes in the longer end of the freestyle range. He swam the 400/800/1500 freestyles at Summer Junior Nationals in Irvine, where he also time-trialed the 100/200 free. He earned PBs in all but the 800. In short course season, he won the 500 free and 1000 free at Ithaca Sectionals in March. Between Sectionals and the New England Age Group Championships, he updated his times in the 50/100/200/500/1000 free, 200 back, and 200/400 IM this spring.

At the 2018 Ivy League Men’s Championship, Kuster’s best times would have scored 14th in the 1000 free, 15th in the mile, and in the C finals of the 200 free and 400 IM. He would have been just a tick off qualifying for the C final in the 500 free. He will suit up for the Crimson with California distance ace Noah Brune.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:41.70

500 free – 4:29.01

1000 free – 9:13.58

1650 free – 15:32.64

400 IM – 4:05.05

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

