IMer Virginie Qian Makes Verbal Pledge to Rice

Virginie Qian, a senior at Monta Vista High School in Cupertino, California, has verbally committed to Rice University for the fall of 2019.

“The combination of an incredibly welcoming staff and swim team, unparalleled educational structure, and cordial atmosphere made me believe that Rice University is the perfect fit for me! I am so excited to be able to further my academic and athletic pursuits at this school! GO OWLS!!”

Qian swims year-round for Santa Clara Swim Club under Allison Beebe; she is a Winter Junior Nationals qualifier in the 200 IM and a Futures qualifier in the 100/1650 free, 200 back, 100/200 breast, and 400 IM. At the 2018 CIF-Central Coast Section Championships she finished 5th in the 200 IM (2:03.54) and 4th in the 100 breast (1:04.13); plus, she swam splits on the 200 free relay (23.85) and 400 free relay (51.80), both of which placed 6th.

This summer she was an A-finalist in both the 200 IM and 400 IM at Santa Clara Futures and finished long course season with new PBs in the 100/200/400/800 free, 100/200 back, 50 breast, and 400 IM.

The Owls were runners-up at the 2018 Conference-USA Championships. Qian’s top times would have scored in the B finals of the 100/200 breast and 200 IM and the C finals of the 500 free and 400 IM. She also would have placed 13th in the 1650 free.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 2:03.06

400 IM – 4:29.75

100 breast – 1:04.13

200 breast – 2:20.22

500 free – 5:00.44

1650 free – 17:01.81