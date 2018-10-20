Maxime Rooney Talks Post-Dressel Florida, Men-Women Split (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

TEXAS VS FLORIDA VS INDIANA

Friday, October 19 – Saturday, October 20, 2018

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center

Austin, Texas

Short Course Yards (25y)

Live Results

Full Meet Results (PDF)

The two-day double dual meet between Texas, Florida and Indiana is in the books, with the Longhorn women and Hoosier men cruising to a pair of victories after they both got out to comfortable leads on day 1.

MEN’S MEET

INDIANA 234, TEXAS 119

INDIANA 227, FLORIDA 126

FLORIDA 178, TEXAS 175

The Hoosier men picked up where they left off on Friday, cruising to decisive wins over the Longhorns and Gators by over 100 points. Individually, seniors Mohamed Samy, Ian Finnertyand Vini Lanza all picked up their second win of the meet after all winning on day 1.

Things started off in the 200 medley relay, where Gabriel Fantoni, Finnerty, Lanza and Bruno Blaskovic edged out Texas 1:27.76 to 1:27.87. Fantoni (22.30) and Lanza (20.89) had the top splits on back and fly, while Longhorn freshman Charlie Scheinfeld (24.24) out-split Finnerty (24.52) on breast, and another first-year Daniel Krueger (19.76) had the #2 split in the field on freestyle, only outdone by IU freshman Brandon Hamblin (19.63) on their ‘C’ relay.

Samy then posted the 2nd-fastest time in the nation to win the 100 free in 43.60, followed by teammates Zach Apple (43.92) and Blaskovic (43.96) in a podium sweep. Finnerty held off sophomore teammate Matthew Jerden in the 200 breast, 2:00.05 to 2:00.33, and then Lanza tied the fastest time in the country in the 100 fly in 47.14. That equalled Coleman Stewart of NC State’s mark, while the freshman Fantoni placed 2nd in 47.92 over Longhorn John Shebat (47.97).

The IU men then closed out the meet in the 400 free relay, posting the top time in the nation in 2:54.78 (passing Cal’s 2:55.16). Apple (43.97), Blaskovic (44.07) and Lanza (43.92) were all solid, and then Samy dropped a 42.82 on the anchor leg. The Gators actually led the race through 300, with Khader Baqlah (43.87), Maxime Rooney (43.86) and Kieran Smith (43.47) throwing down 43s before Christoph Margotti (44.08) got overtaken by Samy. The Texas men were right in the thick of things as well, touching 3rd in 2:45.09 with a notable 43.44 leg from Krueger.

Florida had two wins on the day, as Baqlah followed up his standout 200 free from yesterday with a win in the 500 in 4:24.25 over freshman teammate Trey Freeman (4:25.16) and Friday’s 1000 winner Michael Brinegar (4:25.56) of Indiana.

Junior Grant Sanders then posted the fastest time in the NCAA in the 400 IM, clocking 3:50.61 for the win over Smith (3:52.76).

Texas’ lone win on the day came in the 200 back, where redshirt junior Ryan Harty (1:44.08) edged out reigning NCAA champ Austin Katz (1:44.44).

Indiana also had a 1-2 finish in the 3-meter, as James Connor (423.75) and Andrew Capobianco(401.40) led the pack.