SMST’s Rylie Jones Sends Verbal Commitment to Idaho

Sacramento, California’s Rylie Jones has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Idaho for 2019-20. She is a senior at El Camino High School and swims year-round with Sierra Marlins Swim Team. She won the consolation finals of both the 200 IM (2:09.45) and 100 fly (57.53) at 2018 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Championships; both times were lifetime bests.
Jones had a breakout summer season. Beginning with the Bill Rose Classic and continuing a week later at Western Zone Senior Championships, she updated her LCM times in the 50/100/200 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM and picked up her first Winter Juniors qualifying cut in the 100 fly. She won the 100 fly and finaled in the 50/100 free, 200 fly, and 200 IM.
Her top times include:
Short Course:
- 50 Free – 24.52
- 100 Free – 54.39
- 100 Fly – 57.53
- 200 Fly – 2:11.18
Long Course:
- 50 Free – 27.58
- 100 Free – 59.16
- 200 Free – 2:10.78
- 100 Fly – 1:02.84
- 200 Fly – 2:22.96
