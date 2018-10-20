SMST’s Rylie Jones Sends Verbal Commitment to Idaho

Sacramento, California’s Rylie Jones has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Idaho for 2019-20. She is a senior at El Camino High School and swims year-round with Sierra Marlins Swim Team. She won the consolation finals of both the 200 IM (2:09.45) and 100 fly (57.53) at 2018 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Championships; both times were lifetime bests.

Jones had a breakout summer season. Beginning with the Bill Rose Classic and continuing a week later at Western Zone Senior Championships, she updated her LCM times in the 50/100/200 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM and picked up her first Winter Juniors qualifying cut in the 100 fly. She won the 100 fly and finaled in the 50/100 free, 200 fly, and 200 IM.

Her top times include:

Short Course:

50 Free – 24.52

100 Free – 54.39

100 Fly – 57.53

200 Fly – 2:11.18

Long Course:

50 Free – 27.58

100 Free – 59.16

200 Free – 2:10.78

100 Fly – 1:02.84

200 Fly – 2:22.96