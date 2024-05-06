NCAA Qualifier, ACC Runner-Up Chase Travis Transferring to NC State For 5th Year

2024 NCAA qualifier Chase Travis has announced on Instagram that she will transfer to NC State to use her COVID-19 fifth year. Travis spent her undergrad career with Virginia Tech.

Travis made NCAAs in all four years with the Hokies. As a freshman, she scored 51 individual points at the ACC Championships as she was 4th in the 1650 free and 5th in the 500 free. She went on to swim at 2021 NCAAs finishing 25th in the 1650 free and 35th in the 500 free.

As a sophomore, she swam a personal best at ACCs to finish 2nd in the 1650 free in a 16:00.54. She also was 5th in the 500 free. She scored at NCAAs as she finished 15th in the 1650 free in a 16:05.09. She also was 21st in the 500.

She made the top eight of both the 500 and 1650 free as a junior at ACCs. She also swam the 400 IM where she finished 19th to score a total of 53 individual points. She went on to swim at NCAAs finishing 32nd in the 1650 and 43rd in the 500.

This past season, she was the ACC runner up in the 1650 free once again as she swam a 16:08.74. She also finished 4th in the 500 free and was 22nd in the 400 IM to score 57 individual points. She also made NCAAs this past season finishing 21st in the 1650 free and 35th in the 500 free.

Her best SCY times are:

500 free: 4:41.71

1650 free: 16:00.54

400 IM: 4:15.32

The NC State women finished 3rd at the 2024 ACC Championships and were only 39 points behind 2nd place Louisville. The Wolfpack had three women in the ACC ‘A’ final of the 500 free finishing 5-6-7 in the event. Chase’s older sister Brooke finished 6th in the race as Brooke just finished her 5th year. The same three swimmers also finished in the top 8 in the 1650 free alongside Chase. The arrival of Chase helps fill the gap that her sister graduates. Emma Hastings is a rising junior and Yara Hierath just finished her senior season.

The NC State women went on to finish t-9th at 2024 NCAAs with 162 points. Travis’s best time in the 1650 free from 2022 ACCs would have scored three points as it would have been 14th in the event this year. Hastings notably finished 13th in the event.