South Carolina Gains Commitment From Summer Juniors Qualifier Maddie Reynolds (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Maddie Reynolds has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of South Carolina. Reynolds is wrapping up her junior year at Windermere High School in Florida, and will arrive on campus next fall ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

“I chose South Carolina for many reasons, the coaching staff and everything they offer the student athletes is amazing! I just can’t wait to get to Columbia and start training with amazing people!”

Reynolds trains and competes year-round with Laker Swimming, and is eligible to represent Puerto Rico internationally. She recently raced at the Puerto Rico International Open this month, where she successfully defended her 100m backstroke title from the year prior (1:05.19). She was also 3rd in both the 50m back and 200m back with times of 30.69 and 2:22.52, respectively.

This spring Reynolds also competed at the NCSA Spring Championships in her home state of Florida. She recorded her highest finish of the meet in the 50m backstroke, where she clocked a season best time of 30.47 to take 29th overall. She also hit a personal best in the 100 fly with a 56.10, which is about a tenth under her previous best set at Winter Juniors in December.

In the fall, Reynolds captured two individual 4th place finishes at the Florida High School State Championships (4A). In the 100 free, she reached the wall at 51.13, while in the 100 back she notched a personal best time of 56.32. She was also part of two runner-up relays this season, contributing a lead off split of 51.87 on the 400 freestyle relay and a 25.80 on the backstroke leg of the 200 medley relay.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 23.87

100 free – 50.96

200 free – 1:49.48

100 back – 56.32

The Gamecocks finished 7th out of 12 teams at the 2024 SEC Championships. Their top individual performer was Greta Pelzek, who placed 2nd overall in the 200 fly (1:53.43). Reynolds is closest to SEC scoring range in the 100 free, where it took a 49.33 to come back in the C-final.

South Carolina had two finalists in the 100 free this season, led by Dylan Scholes in 10th (48.54). Aubrey Chandler swam in the C-final, where she finished 24th with a time of 49.30 in finals. Scholes will overlap with Reynolds in Columbia for one season.

Reynolds is joined by Tori Abruzzo, Kesa Taivassalo, Caroline Agee, and Sofia Luper in South Carolina’s class of 2029.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.