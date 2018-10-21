UCLA Adds Verbal from Yet Another Californian: Stephanie Su

Stephanie Su from Buena Park, California has verbally committed to swim for the University of California, Los Angeles beginning in the fall of 2019. She is the 5th California native to give a verbal nod to the Bruins, following Brooke Schaffer, Daniella Hawkins, Rachel Rhee, and Sophia Kosturos. Three out-of-staters have also committed to the class of 2023: Gabby Dang (WA), Lauryn Johnson (NY), and Lindsay Stenstrom (CO).

“Excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at UCLA! Thank you everyone who has helped me through this process. Can’t wait to be a Bruin!!!🐻💛💙”

Su is a senior at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana. She is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a NISCA All-American who focuses mainly on distance freestyle. At the 2018 CIF-Southern Section Division I Championships in May, she was runner-up in the 500 free (4:49.42) and placed 9th in the 200 free (1:52.37). She continued on to the California state meet and finished 4th in the 500, notching a PB of 4:49.09 in prelims. At Carlsbad Sectionals in March she won the mile and was runner-up in the 1000 free, earning new lifetime bests in both events. She swam the 400/800/1500 free at Summer Junior Nationals in Irvine and finished 16th in the 800 and 17th in the mile. She was 2nd alternate in the 400 free with a PB of 4:22.23.

Top SCY times:

500 free – 4:49.09

1000 free – 9:54.31

1650 free – 16:35.32