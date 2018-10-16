UCLA Lands Top 20 Honorable Mention Gabby Dang for 2019

UCLA has received a verbal commitment from one of the top swimmers in the class of 2019, Gabby Dang. She’s a member of the Bellevue Club Swim Team and a senior at North Creek High School just north of Seattle.

Last season, Dang was the Washington HS 4A Champion in the 100 free and the runner-up in the 50 free. She led off North Creek’s 5th place 200 medley relay and split a 22.89 anchoring their 4th place 200 free relay.

TOP TIMES

50y free – 22.90

100y free – 49.84

200y free – 1:49.46

50y back – 25.43

100y back – 55.45

100y fly – 52.77

Dang’s value comes in the sprint free and butterfly, and only two of SwimSwam’s Top 20, where she was named an honorable mention, are faster than her in the 100 fly. Her potential in sprint backstroke makes her an asset for three of four medley relay slots, and she’ll be a boost to the sprint free relays right off the bat.

This is a big get for UCLA, whose only top 20 or HM verbal commit since SwimSwam started making these rankings for the class of 2013 has been Caroline McTaggart. She was the #15 swimmer on the class of 2015 list, though the would-be senior no longer appears on the UCLA roster.

Dang would’ve nearly made the 2018 Pac-12 A final in the 100 fly with her personal best, while she would’ve scored in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 back C finals. Dang joins Brooke Schaffer, Daniella Hawkins, Lauryn Johnson, Lindsay Stenstrom, Rachel Rhee, and Sophia Kosturos in UCLA’s class of 2023.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].