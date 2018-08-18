6x CIF-SDS Champion Rachel Rhee Verbally Commits to UCLA

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American Rachel Rhee has announced her verbal commitment to UCLA for the fall of 2019. Rhee is from San Diego, California. A rising senior at La Costa Canyon High School, she swims for her school and her club team Ranch San Dieguito.

“UCLA is a perfect fit for me as both a student and as an athlete. The environment is perfect for the career I want to pursue as a student-athlete and I am looking forward to be working with the coaching staff and to be apart [sic] of the UCLA family. I would have never gotten here without the support of my family, friends, coaches, and my RSD family!! GO BRUINS!!”

Rhee is a 6-time individual CIF-San Diego Section Division II champion in the 50 and 200 freestyle events. She first won the events as a freshman, going a Division II record-breaking time of 23.44 in the 50 and 1:48.12 in the 200. The next year she broke the Section record in the 50 with 23.19 and won the 200 in 1:49.02. This past season, as a junior, she again broke the Section and D2 records in the 50 (23.05) and won another 200 title (1:47.47). She also led off La Costa Canyon’s winning 400 free relay (51.18) and anchored the winning 200 medley relay (23.00).

Rhee is coming off a strong showing at 2018 Speedo Summer Juniors, where she placed 7th in the 50 free (26.11), 15th in the 100 breast (1:11.98), 22nd in the 100 free (57.28), and 22nd in the 200 free (2:03.87). She also swam on a pair of RSD top-16 relays. She went PBs in the 50 free (26.09) and 100 breast (1:11.15) in prelims and in the 100 free (56.46) leading off the 400 free relay.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.05

100 free – 50.36

200 free – 1:47.47

500 free – 4:50.44

100 breast – 1:03.16

200 breast – 2:17.17

Rhee will join the already-committed Brooke Schaffer, Daniella Hawkins, Lauryn Johnson, Lindsay Stenstrom, and Sophia Kosturos in the UCLA class of 2023.