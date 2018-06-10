In-state Distance Freestyler Daniella Hawkins Gives Verbal Nod to UCLA

Pleasanton, California’s Daniella Hawkins has elected to remain in-state with her verbal commitment to the UCLA Bruins for 2019-20. She will join the already-committed Lauryn Johnson, Lindsay Stenstrom, and Sophia Kosturos in the class of 2023.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for UCLA! I could not have done it without the support from my coaches, family, and teammates! Go Bruins!🐻💙💛”

A rising senior at California High School, Hawkins was runner-up in the 500 free and placed third in the 200 free at 2018 CIF-North Coast Section Championships. She then raced at the state meet where she finished 8th and 7th in the respective events. Hawkins swims year-round for Pleasanton Seahawks and concentrates mostly distance freestyle. While her best 200 free time is recent, from her junior year high school season, and her best mile dates from U.S. Nationals in December, most of her other PBs come from the 2016-17 short course season. In the 2017 LCM season she achieved PBs in the 50 free, 100 back, and 200 IM. Her 200/400/800/1500 free times all come from the summer of 2016.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 16:35.32

1000 free – 9:54.84

500 free – 4:47.49

200 free – 1:49.84

100 free – 52.47

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best and a quote to [email protected].