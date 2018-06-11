California Diver Labonita Ghose Verbally Commits to Northwestern

Northern California diver Labonita Ghose has verbally committed to Northwestern University for 2018-19. Ghose is a rising senior at Valley Christian High School in San José.

“I chose Northwestern for many reasons including the incredible balance between high level academics and high performing athletics, cutting edge research opportunities, supportive teammates, accomplished faculty, and the coaches who are leading the swim and dive team to new heights. I am very excited to begin this new chapter of my life and I am grateful to everyone who has supported me throughout the years. I am especially thankful to my family, friends, coaches, and fellow dive teammates who have encouraged me to keep striving. I am looking forward to being on campus and learning what it means to be a Wildcat!”

Ghose has improved in leaps and bounds over the last year. She placed fifth with 510.15 points at the 2018 CCS Swimming & Diving Championships in May after having finished 19th a year ago with 285.10 points. In AAU diving she competes under head coach Todd Spohn at Santa Clara Diving Club.

Personal Bests:

1m (11 dives) – 510.15 (broke a 20-year-old record at Valley Christian High School)

3m (10 dives) – 431.35 (placed 3rd at Region 10 Championships and qualified for Zones on 3m and 1m)

Platform (10 dives) – 305.10

Ghose will overlap for two years with two-time NCAA Platform champion Olivia Rosendahl.

