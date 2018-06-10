2018 Santa Clara Pro Swim Series: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA

The last finals session of the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series – Santa Clara is about to get underway. Follow along here as we update on all of the action. Tonight will feature several 50’s and shootouts, the 400 free, and the mystery 200 IM.

Among races tonight will be Katie Ledecky in the 400 free, as she looks to better her season-best 3:57.94 from the Indy PSS stop. Meanwhile, Lilly King will try to respond to Russia’s Yulia Efimova, who was 29.93 in the 50 breast in Canet earlier today. King reclaimed the world #1 spot in the 100 breast last night after beating Efimova’s Canet time, also done just hours earlier, by a tenth. Sprint kings Nathan Adrian and Caeleb Dressel will also be in action tonight, though Adrian will contest for a 50 free crown while Dressel will race for a win in the 50 fly.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE FINAL

Katie Ledecky 4:00.51 Leah Smith 4:04.72 Melanie Margalis 4:08.84

Katie Ledecky of Stanford was just on top of her Indy splitting in this race, going out in 57.2 at the 100 and then 1:57.8 in the 200 free, but fell off of her pace and wound up just over the 4-minute barrier. She won the race by a considerable margin, though, hitting a 4:00.51, but she was well off of her 3:57.94 from Indy.

Leah Smith of Tuscon Ford Dealers took two seconds off of her season best to take 2nd in 4:04.72, while St. Petersburg Aquatics’ Melanie Margalis cruised under 4:10 for the first time ever with a 4:08.84. That’s the 4th-ranked time in the world this year for Smith. This bodes well for Margalis’s freestyle, as she will try to snag a relay spot on the 4×200 for Pan Pacs.

Of note, 16-year-old Regan Smith from Riptide went a lifetime best 4:14.34 to take fifth.

WOMEN’S 50 FLY (SHOOT-OUT)

Prelims (top 9 from morning prelims)

Kelsi Dahlia 26.36 Penny Oleksiak 26.43 Farida Osman 26.57 Sarah Gibson 26.70

Kelsi Dahlia of Louisville edged a tight field en route to the semis, claiming the top spot in the first round with a 26.36, just ahead of Canadian teenager Penny Oleksiak. Dahlia’s been 25.74 this year from the Mesa PSS and Oleksiak’s been 25.88 from the Commonwealth Games.

Semis (top 4 from night prelims)

Farida Osman 26.05 Penny Oleksiak 26.16 Kelsi Dahlia 26.58 Sarah Gibson 26.75

Former Cal swimmer Farida Osman and Penny Oleksiak beat out Dahlia and Gibson to qualify through to the final.

Final (top 2 from semis)

Penny Oleksiak 26.06 Farida Osman 26.32

It looked like a breathless 50 for Oleksiak, as she eked out the win over Osman with a 26.06, her fastest of the three 50s.

MEN’S 50 FLY (SHOOT-OUT)

Prelims (top 9 from morning prelims)

Jack Conger 23.91 Luis Martinez 23.93 Giles Smith 24.03 Alexandre Perreault 24.04

Jack Conger just sneaks by Luis Martinez for the prelims win here. Caeleb Dressel, the top time this morning, scratched the final.

Semis (top 4 from night prelims)

Jack Conger 23.89 Luis Martinez 24.08 Alexandre Perreault 24.52 Giles Smith 25.15

Looking smooth and unfazed from the first round, which was just minutes earlier, Conger clocked a 23.89 to move on with Martinez to the final.

Final (top 2 from semis)

Jack Conger 23.67 Luis Martinez 24.16

It was all Conger in the final, as he cruised to a 23.67 finish. His season best and personal best still stand at a 23.37 from the Austin PSS back in January.

WOMEN’S 50 BACK (SHOOT-OUT)

Prelims (top 9 from morning prelims)

Kylie Masse 28.12 Olivia Smoliga 28.26 Isabelle Stadden 28.38 Ali Deloof 28.41

Olivia Smoliga, who set the American record in this event at the Mesa shootout with a 27.43, was in control until the final 15 meters, when 100 back world record holder Kylie Masse of Canada inched ahead to get her a the wall, 28.12 to 28.26. 15-year-old Isabelle Stadden of Aquajets and Ali Deloof of Club Wolverine both make it through to the semis.

Semis (top 4 from night prelims)

Olivia Smoliga 28.12 Ali Deloof 28.21

Smoliga got it done in the semis, qualifying along with Deloof on to the final with a 28.12. That happened to be the exact time Masse went in the prelims, but Masse fell out of the top two here.

Final (top 2 from semis)

Olivia Smoliga 28.02 Ali Deloof 28.22

Smoliga raced to the win, despite a little lane line knocking towards the end of the swim. She posted a 28.02, her fastest time of the knock-out, though well off of her 27.43 American Record swim from Mesa. Deloof was just two tenths back, right on her semis time.

MEN’S 50 BACK (SHOOT-OUT)

Prelims (top 9 from morning prelims)

Markus Thormeyer 25.50 Matt Grevers 25.55 Javier Acevedo 25.69 Ryosuke Irie 25.76

It was a largely international make-up for the top four in round 1, as Canadians Markus Thormeyer (25.50) and Javier Acevedo (25.69) finished 1st and 3rd. Japan’s Ryosuke Irie, who is training in San Diego with Team Elite West and David Marsh, was 25.76 for 4th, while American Matt Grevers was 2nd in 25.55.

Semis (top 4 from night prelims)

Ryosuke Irie 25.42 Markus Thormeyer 25.50 Matt Grevers 25.53 Javier Acevedo 25.67

Final (top 2 from semis)

Ryosuke Irie/Markus Thormeyer 25.68 *TIE*

To the awe of the crowd, Irie and Thormeyer swam to a tie in 25.68. There won’t be swim-off, despite the fans’ chanting.

MEN’S 400 FREE FINAL

Zane Grothe 3:50.53 Jan Switkowski 3:51.17 Jack LeVant 3:51.47

Jack LeVant of the North Texas Nadadores was out in a 1:54.22 and led through 350 meters, but he tightened up and was passed by two swimmers over the final length. Zane Grothe got to the wall in a frenzy with a 3:50.53, while Jan Switkowski slipped ahead of LeVant, too, with a 3:51.17.

That’s still a best time for LeVant, who improves upon his 3:52.86 from last summer. He now ranks 17th all-time in the 17-18 age group.

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST (SHOOT-OUT)

Prelims (top 9 from morning prelims)

Lilly King 31.43 Melissa Rodriguez 31.63 Kim Williams 32.38 Kennedy Lohman 32.42

Two women broke 32 seconds, with world record holder Lilly King winning round 1 with a cool 31.43. Melissa Rodriguez of Mexico was just behind for 2nd in 31.63. Kim Williams (32.38) and Kennedy Lohman (32.42) also make it to round 2.

Keep in mind Yulia Efimova‘s 29.93 from Canet earlier today as we move through the next two rounds.

Semis (top 4 from night prelims)

Lilly King 30.66 Melissa Rodriguez 31.56 Kennedy Lohman 32.15 Kim Williams 32.24

King looked sharper here in the semis, going 30.66 to finish well ahead of 2nd place Rodriguez (31.56), but both will race in the final. King is now within seven tenths of Efimova’s time.

Final (top 2 from semis)

Lilly King 29.62 Melissa Rodriguez 31.24

King was absolutely cooking down the pool, churning out a 29.62 for the new world #1 ahead of Molly Hannis (29.71) and Efimova (29.93). That’s her third-best time ever (she’s been 29.40 WR and 29.60), and the eight-best performance in history.

MEN’S 50 BREAST (SHOOT-OUT)

Prelims (top 9 from morning prelims)

Kevin Cordes 27.70 Nic Fink 27.80 Andrew Wilson 27.91 Miguel Delara/Pavel Romanov 28.04

Kevin Cordes led the way with a 27.70 ahead of Nic Fink (27.80) and Andrew Wilson (27.91). Wilson continues his successful career after graduating from D3 powerhouse Emory.

There was a tie for fourth between Miguel Delara and Pavel Romanov, but the top four times go to the semis, so both will race in round 2.

Semis (top 4 from night prelims)

Nic Fink 27.82 Andrew Wilson 27.88 Kevin Cordes 28.12 Miguel Delara 28.30 Pavel Romanov 28.80

Fink and Wilson were the fastest of round 2, going 27.82 and 27.88, respectively. They’ll shoot it out in the final round.

Final (top 2 from semis)

Nic Fink 27.67 Andrew Wilson 27.70

Just like in the semis, Wilson was just a tad behind Fink. Fink wins it in 27.67, ahead of Wilson’s 27.70.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE (SHOOT-OUT)

Prelims (top 9 from morning prelims)

Abbey Weitzeil 25.15 Simone Manuel 25.28 Lia Neal 25.29 Katie McLaughlin 25.41

Abbey Weitzeil made it through to what will be a Bay Area showdown in the semifinals. Weitzeil and McLaughlin of Cal will face off against Manuel and Neal of Stanford.

Notably, McLaughlin, who has always wanted to sprint, beat out some top sprinters for a chance to race in round 2. She already went a lifetime best 54.79 in the 100 free earlier in this meet, and her 25.41 here is a best time (beating her old PR from 2013).

Semis (top 4 from night prelims)

Simone Manuel 25.05 Abbey Weitzeil 25.20 Lia Neal 25.32 Katie McLaughlin 25.58

Manuel and Weitzeil will contend for the crown in the final.

Final (top 2 from semis)

Simone Manuel pounced for the win here, going 24.67 to finish well ahead of Weitzeil (25.64). Manuel was just off of her season best of 24.59.

MEN’S 50 FREE (SHOOT-OUT)

Prelims (top 9 from morning prelims)

Markus Thormeyer 22.80 Kyle Decoursey 22.87 Tate Jackson 22.89 Oleksandr Loginov 22.91

Canada’s Markus Thormeyer is setting himself up for another win here, going 22.80 ahead of Kyle Decoursey (22.87).

Semis (top 4 from night prelims)

Markus Thormeyer 22.97 Tate Jackson 23.13 Kyle Decoursey 24.00 Oleksandr Loginov 24.33

Final (top 2 from semis)

Markus Thormeyer 23.06 Tate Jackson 23.37

Thormeyer collected another win here, going 23.06 to edge Jackson thanks to a strong back half of his 50.

WOMEN’S 200 MYSTERY IM FINAL

Sarah Darcel 2:16.92

Swimming the race free/back/breast/fly, Cal’s Sarah Darcel earned the win in 2:16.92, passing up three breaststrokers with her final leg, which was fly.

MEN’S 200 MYSTERY IM FINAL

Hiromasa Fujimori 2:04.79

Hiromasa Fujimori of the Phoenix Swim Club finished with breaststroke, but nobody could catch him as he wound up on top in 2:04.79.