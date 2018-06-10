Katie McLaughin has Always Wanted to Sprint (Video)

Reported by Torrey Hart.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

The race between McLaughlin, Smith, and Dahlia was tight the whole way. McLaughlin and Smith were ahead at the 100, with Dahlia making a late-race push to overtake Smith for silver and very-nearly catch McLaughlin for the win.

Note that the 16-year-old Smith was just minutes removed from her 100 back win. Best known as a backstroker (she was the 2017 World Junior Champion in the 100 and 200 meter back), that bronze medal finish was a new lifetime best for her by more than a second, clearing the 2:11.66 that she did at the Austin Pro Swim Series

Lauren Case was 4th in 2:12.86, and Dakota Luther 5th in 2:13.14. Luther, along with Hali Flickinger, was one of two representatives for the United States in this event at the 2017 World Championships, where she placed 15th in the semi-finals.. Leah Smith faded to 6th in 2:14.27, coming off her 2nd-place 800 free swim.

Mabel Zavarosa Florida commit who turned heads on Thursday when she had the fastest closing 50 of the 1500 free while swimming butterfly, placed 8th in 2:14.95. She represented Canada in this event at the Commonwealth Games in April and placed 6th.

Scribble

Let’s see a 2:06 low at Nats!!!!

35 minutes ago
paloozas

so excited for her this summer!

13 minutes ago
Hswimmer

Like let’s go like a 2:06 like scribble said like.

9 minutes ago

