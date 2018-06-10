Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Ledecky is Always in Front

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From David Marsh‘s secret to success, to Nic Fink‘s rollercoaster of a week, to Katie Ledecky signing with TYR, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

He’s still got it.

#9

Add this to Katie’s growing list of quality sports mashup tweets.

#8

This week’s installment of Olympians: They’re Just Like Us.

#7

Debatable on-air fashion choice, but we of course approve.

#6

“I said 20 point and she didn’t even flinch. Phelps changed everything.”

#5

What if In-n-Out bribery has been David Marsh‘s key to success all along?

#4

When it comes to roller coasters, you’re either a Chase Kalisz or a Nic Fink and there’s no in-between.

#3

You’ve taught him well.

#2

Despite the roller coast fiasco and the Dressel intimidation, Fink was still able to have a solid meet.

#1

Chills.

