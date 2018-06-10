Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Ledecky is Always in Front

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From David Marsh‘s secret to success, to Nic Fink‘s rollercoaster of a week, to Katie Ledecky signing with TYR, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Having some fun with the kids in Houston showing them explosiveness and fast flips #Coogs #breakoutswimclinic pic.twitter.com/YMMmk19XtT — Jason Lezak (@JasonLezak) June 7, 2018

He’s still got it.

#9

Add this to Katie’s growing list of quality sports mashup tweets.

#8

This week’s installment of Olympians: They’re Just Like Us.

#7

Spotted #NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy sporting a cool cap during an #ESPN broadcast. @UGACoachBauerle pic.twitter.com/7JISMs1rQ8 — Georgia Swim & Dive (@UGASwimDive) June 8, 2018

Debatable on-air fashion choice, but we of course approve.

#6

I like to say I saw this coming… — Anders Holm (@ders808) June 8, 2018

“I said 20 point and she didn’t even flinch. Phelps changed everything.”

#5

6×200 IM’s averaging 2:09’s (3 on 2:45 x2, 2 on 2:45 x4, 1!) deserves an @innoutburger treat! https://t.co/2p5NVKiH5l — David Marsh (@SwimCoachMarsh) June 8, 2018

When @JacobHeidtmann swims so fast in practice that @SwimCoachMarsh rewards him with burgers pic.twitter.com/I8LeYNc0kW — kathleen baker (@KathleenBaker2) June 8, 2018

What if In-n-Out bribery has been David Marsh‘s key to success all along?

#4

thanks @USASwimming for booking us in the hotel across from the theme park for Santa Clara #TYRProSeries. @Nic_Fink really enjoyed his new pre race routine 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3DiuYnGhgR — Melanie Margalis (@melmargalis) June 7, 2018

When it comes to roller coasters, you’re either a Chase Kalisz or a Nic Fink and there’s no in-between.

#3

It was his first ever race, and his first blue ribbon, but my lil dude still knew how to throw that @MichaelPhelps fist pump! #ProudDad pic.twitter.com/MGUOdy8Fy3 — Rob Pedigo (@RAPedigo) June 9, 2018

You’ve taught him well.

#2

My face when I see @caelebdressel is entered in the 50 Breast at the #TYRProSeries in Santa Clara #GoDawgs #50days pic.twitter.com/W2Bwa75cya — Nic Fink (@Nic_Fink) June 5, 2018

Despite the roller coast fiasco and the Dressel intimidation, Fink was still able to have a solid meet.

#1

Chills.