Dean Farris Explains Santa Clara Performances, Texas Training (Video) Dean Farris breaks down his weekend in Santa Clara, how training has gone during his time in Austin with the UT men, and how he’s feeling moving into the rest of the summer

Smith on Ledecky: “I’ve been next to her for some of the most incredible swims” Leah Smith of Tuscon Ford Dealers took two seconds off of her season best to take 2nd in 4:04.72. That’s the 4th-ranked time in the world this year for Smith