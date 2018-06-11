Margalis Takes Over PSS Lead, Ledecky Charges; Kalisz/Grothe Hold Even

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA

Melanie Margalis scored 9 Pro Swim Series points in Santa Clara to overtake the absent Taylor Ruck for the series points lead on the women’s side. But Katie Ledecky scored another 15 points and is now only a couple wins out of stealing the lead.

On the men’s side, Chase Kalisz maintained his narrow, two-point lead over Zane Grothe.

Margalis gave up the 400 IM – an event that has yielded her lots of points so far this series – but still got three scoring finishes to take over the lead by a single point from Ruck. Margalis was second in the 200 free on day 1, won the 200 IM on day 2 and then took home third in the 400 free on the final day.

Ledecky, meanwhile, has only swum two of the five meets on the series so far, but hauled in a massive 21 points in Indy and added 15 more in Santa Clara last weekend. She won the 200, 400 and 800 frees while skipping the 1500 (which she would have won easily) and taking fifth in the 100.

On the men’s side, both Kalisz and Grothe won three events apiece, remaining two points apart in the battle for the men’s title. Kalisz won the 200 fly, 200 IM and 400 IM while taking 6th in the 200 breast. Grothe won the 400, 800 and 1500, plus took 7th in the 200.

Here’s a look at the top 5 for both men and women:

Men:

Women:

INDIVIDUAL POINTS/PRIZE MONEY

Individual Olympic events will yield prize money for the top 3 finishers. (Olympic events now include the men’s 800 and women’s 1500 freestyles). They will also yield points to count toward the end-of-series high-point winners.

1st: $1,000 (5 points)

2nd: $600 (3 points)

3rd: $200 (1 point)

The stroke 50 shootouts will yield prize money for each round achieved, but no series points:

Round 1 winners: $200

Round 2 winners: $400

Round 3 winner: $600

The money is earned cumulatively. So the overall winner will take home $1200. Second place will earn $600. Both semifinalists will make $200.