Dean Farris Explains Santa Clara Performances, Texas Training (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 200 FREE PRELIMS

PSS Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang, 2016

Stanford commit Jack LeVant of the North Texas Natadores threw down a personal best 1:48.43 in the final heat of the men’s 200 freestyle, qualifying 1st for the final ahead of a loaded field. Andrew Seliskar and Townley Haas also cracked 1:50 in the heat, as six of the nine A-finalists came from that heat.

Markus Thormeyer had his fastest swim of the season to win the first circle-seeded heat in 1:49.26, qualifying 3rd, while Mitch D’Arrigo took heat 6 in 1:50.00 for 5th. Plenty of big names missed the A-final, including Jack Conger (1:50.72), Tae Hwan Park (1:50.82), Clark Smith (1:51.25) and Jan Switkowski (1:51.75). Caeleb Dressel declared a false start.

Also of note, Dean Farris looked to be well on his way to making the ‘A’, splitting 1:21.42 through the 150, faster than everyone other than LeVant, but then pulled up on the final 50 for a few seconds before touching in 1:52.43, splitting 31.0.

MEN’S 100 FREE PRELIMS

PSS Record: 48.00, Nathan Adrian, 2016

Cal’s Michael Jensen leads the men’s 100 free into the final after clocking in at 49.83, in what was an insanely close prelims where a ton of big names missed the A-final. Jensen won the first circle-seeded heat, just ahead of Dean Farris, while Markus Thormeyer and Zach Apple were the only two others to crack 50.

Long Gutierrez won the penultimate heat, but ended up 9th overall, with Nathan Adrian placing 3rd in the heat and ultimately missing the A-final in 15th (50.57). Caeleb Dressel did get through in 7th, while Yuri Kisil (50.38), Park Tae Hwan (50.44) and Townley Haas (50.50) were a few others who missed. This puts an end to Adrian’s PSS unbeaten streak in the event.