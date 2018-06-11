Krayzelburg Wins Santa Clara SwimSquad With Second-Highest Total Ever

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA
- Santa Clara, CA
- June 7-10, 2018
Lenny Krayzelburg‘s SwimSquad won a tough Santa Clara meet, putting up the second-highest point total of any team at any meet so far. Krayzelburg’s 98 points is second only to the 107 his crew put up in Austin.
It was a high-scoring weekend in general. The CoughlinSquad put up a season-high 89 points, and SandenoSquad topped their season-high by a single point as well.
Krayzelburg continued to rack up points in all six starting slots. Chase Kalisz put together his fifth-straight IM sweep on the Pro Swim Series this season, earning the maximum 20 points, and Katie Ledecky also maxed out with 400 and 800 free wins.
Coughlin had three max-pointers: Simone Manuel, Ryan Murphy and Lilly King. But Krayzelburg had every member of his team score double digits, and topped Coughlin by 9.
Sandeno got a perfect 20 from Zane Grothe, who has been a staple of the freestyles thus far, scoring between 17 and 20 points in every meet this year. Sandeno would have surged to second place had Caeleb Dressel swum finals of the 50 fly. Instead, he scratched, and his likely 20 points dropped to 10.
LezakSquad had a rough weekend. Stalwart Nathan Adrian is usually good for 20, but his streak of PSS 100 free wins ended when he missed the A final in prelims this weekend. His time ultimately would have been second, but he earned no points there and then scratched finals of the 50 free despite swimming a morning time that would have won easily. LezakSquad got zero points from Adrian, but did get 20 from backstroker sweeper Regan Smith.
|KrayzelburgSquad
|98
|Starter
|Events
|Points
|Free
|Katie Ledecky
|400/800
|20
|Back
|Olivia Smoliga
|50/100
|17
|Breast
|Nic Fink
|50/100
|13
|Fly
|Kelsi Dahlia
|50/100
|17
|IM
|Chase Kalisz
|200/400
|20
|Flex
|Matt Grevers
|50BK/100BK
|11
|CoughlinSquad
|89
|Starter
|Points
|Free
|Simone Manuel
|50/100
|20
|Back
|Ryan Murphy
|100/200
|20
|Breast
|Lilly King
|100/200
|20
|Fly
|Tom Shields
|100/200
|7
|IM
|Melanie Margalis
|200
|10
|Flex
|Ali Deloof
|50BK/100BK
|12
|SandenoSquad
|80
|Starter
|Points
|Free
|Zane Grothe
|800/1500
|20
|Back
|Jacob Pebley
|100/200
|14
|Breast
|Emily Escobedo
|100/200
|10
|Fly
|Caeleb Dressel
|50/100
|10
|IM
|Ella Eastin
|200/400
|10
|Flex
|Leah Smith
|400FR/800FR
|16
|LezakSquad
|52
|Starter
|Points
|Free
|Nathan Adrian
|50/100
|0
|Back
|Regan Smith
|100/200
|20
|Breast
|Kevin Cordes
|50/100
|15
|Fly
|Pace Clark
|100/200
|4
|IM
|Jay Litherland
|200/400
|3
|Flex
|Josh Prenot
|200IM/200BR
|10
|Total
|Austin
|Atlanta
|Mesa
|Indianapolis
|Santa Clara
|KrayzelburgSquad
|456
|107
|71
|89
|91
|98
|CoughlinSquad
|417
|88
|72
|82
|86
|89
|SandenoSquad
|371
|76
|79
|71
|65
|80
|LezakSquad
|301
|67
|52
|65
|65
|52
SCORING FORMAT
- Prior to each meet, the captain will select 6 swimmers from their overall roster to score.
- Each of the six athletes is designated for one specific category, and can score in up to two events from that category. The categories are:
- Free (50 through 1500)
- Back (50 through 200)
- Breast (50 through 200)
- Fly (50 through 200)
- IM (200 and 400, not the mystery order 200 IM)
- Flex (any two races)
- An athlete must make the top 8 to score points:
- 1st: 10
- 2nd: 8
- 3rd: 7
- 4th: 5
- 5th: 4
- 6th: 3
- 7th: 2
- 8th: 1
Interested in how this team competition has been received by fans and swimmers around the country. Are people interested in it? Has it helped marketing? An issue may be that 8-16 year olds likely have no idea who these former Olympians are. Would have been cool to take a sandlot approach with captains from the current National Team drafting swimmers to their teams.