Simone Reveals Secret to Having Good Hair at Swim Meets (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE (SHOOT-OUT)

Prelims (top 9 from morning prelims)

Abbey Weitzeil 25.15 Simone Manuel 25.28 Lia Neal 25.29 Katie McLaughlin 25.41

Abbey Weitzeil made it through to what will be a Bay Area showdown in the semifinals. Weitzeil and McLaughlin of Cal will face off against Manuel and Neal of Stanford.

Notably, McLaughlin, who has always wanted to sprint, beat out some top sprinters for a chance to race in round 2. She already went a lifetime best 54.79 in the 100 free earlier in this meet, and her 25.41 here is a best time (beating her old PR from 2013).

Semis (top 4 from night prelims)

Simone Manuel 25.05 Abbey Weitzeil 25.20 Lia Neal 25.32 Katie McLaughlin 25.58

Manuel and Weitzeil will contend for the crown in the final.

Final (top 2 from semis)

Simone Manuel pounced for the win here, going 24.67 to finish well ahead of Weitzeil (25.64). Manuel was just off of her season best of 24.59.