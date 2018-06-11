891 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 1579 Swim Jobs.



MARKETING SPECIALIST, SWIM

The Swim Marketing Specialist will work closely with the marketing and sales teams to manage the US marketing initiatives in our Swim business segment. Primary responsibilities will include creating and maintaining detailed marketing calendars to efficiently execute global marketing strategies and product launches within the US market, coordinating between graphic design, marketing, product, and sales teams to create needed marketing deliverables for product launches and marketing campaigns, and be the resident swim marketing expert for the US market.

FITTER AND FASTER SEEKS REGISTRATION SALES MANAGERS

Over the past two years Fitter and Faster has enjoyed it’s highest number of clinics and registration sales than ever before. They need help keeping up with the demand for clinics and filling them up! So, they are looking for two part-time or full-time professionals to join their sales and marketing team as Registration Sales Managers.

COMPETITIVE AQUATICS DIRECTOR/HEAD SWIM COACH

The Phoenixville Branch of the Philadelphia Freedom Valley YMCA is seeking a Director of Competitive Aquatics and Head Swim Coach. The program, which comprises more than 200 swimmers, has steadily grown in numbers and stature over the last decade. In March 2018, the team finished second at the PA YMCA State Championships and sent 16 individual qualifiers to YMCA Nationals. Equally impressive is the strong foundation of steady improvement across the age group ranks. Therefore, this position presents a tremendous opportunity for the right candidate to reap the rewards of assisting in the development of young athletes into great people, while attaining regional and national recognition as a leader in competitive aquatics.

HEAD SWIM COACH – PANTHERS SWIM TEAM

The Aquatics Department at Bay Club Redwood Shores, A Bay Club Property, is currently seeking a motivated and ambitious Head Swim Coach. Under the direction of the Aquatics Director and Director of Competitive Swimming, the Head Panthers Swim Coach is responsible for managing and coaching the year round USA swim team; maintaining a safe and effective learning environment while focusing on the fulfillment of clients’ swimming goals; achieving personal revenue goals; and providing the best customer service and hospitality to members and guests.

ASSOCIATE COACH FOR TEMECULA SWIM CLUB, CALIFORNIA

Interested candidates should have a passion for the sport, experience with competitive swimming and coaching, excellent communication skills, as well as a strong work ethic and eagerness to learn and grow as a coach and professional. Applicants must have all certifications up to date. We are looking for an energetic, enthusiastic reliable individual who can not only lead the swimmers but also work well with others. Great organizational skills and time management are essential.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The Illinois Tech Swimming and Diving program is currently seeking a Part-Time Assistant Swimming Coach. This position will serve both the Men’s and Women’s teams and will report directly to the Head Coach.The position is part-time, with an expected contribution of approximately 20 hours per week over the course of the 2018-19 academic year (approximately 40 weeks). Pay is commensurate with experience.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Robert K Fox. Family YMCA of the Lancaster and Fairfield County is actively seeking a Head Coach to lead and grow our swim program. The ideal candidate will be able to work hand in hand with our parent board, hire, lead and manage our age group staff. The Head Coach should be ready to continue our success with national level swimmers and help develop our future swimmers.

ROSE-HULMAN GRADUATE ASSISTANT

While pursuing graduate studies, the Graduate Assistant will be assigned duties as an Assistant Coach of Men’s and Women’s Swimming. Responsibilities include planning and implementing practices, mentoring student-athletes, recruiting, adhering to HCAC and NCAA rules, and other duties as assigned by the head coach.

SWIMMING & DIVING INTERN – WASHINGTON & JEFFERSON COLLEGE

The Washington & Jefferson College (W&J) Department of Athletics offers coaching internships to

provide a hands-on learning experience with a NCAA Division III sports organization. The W&J athletic internship program is an excellent step toward a coaching career in a number of different sports. The internship provides a stipend, housing, and a meal stipend. Opportunity available in the sport of Swimming & Diving. This opportunity will begin August 2018.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH – WEST HOLLYWOOD AQUATICS

West Hollywood Aquatics is a masters swimming and water polo team founded in 1982 with approximately 180 members. Our team currently offers 14 swim workouts a week with a membership that includes competitive as well as recreational swimmers. We were founded in the Southern California city of West Hollywood as an organization training for the first Gay Games and currently have an inclusive and diverse membership spanning across the Los Angeles area.

ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S SWIMMING

Candidates must have a clear understanding of NCAA and American Athletic Conference rules with regards to recruiting, financial aid, and eligibility. Candidate must demonstrate strong interpersonal and verbal communication skills with the ability to build relationships with a wide range of constituencies. Must also demonstrate the ability to communicate effectively in writing. A strong customer service orientation is essential. Candidate must possess strong organizational, planning and time management skills with the ability to prioritize tasks. A strong focus on attention to detail is essential.

HEAD SWIM COACH, AQUATICS DIRECTOR AND INSTRUCTOR/LECTURER

The Head Swim Coach is responsible for organizing and administering all phases of the swim program, including but not limited to: scholar-athlete skill and leadership development, the recruitment of outstanding scholar-athletes, practice organization, meet day coaching, budget management, scheduling and supervision of assistant coach. Teaching in the physical education curriculum is also expected. The Head Swim Coach will administer all aspects of the swim proficiency test, a graduation requirement.

HEAD SWIM COACH NEW AGE GROUP SWIM TEAM

Peak Swim Team is a non-profit, board-governed, coach/executive director charged swim team located in beautiful Woodland Park, CO. Our brand new, year-long swim team is seeking an experienced, dedicated, positive, year-round Head Coach. We are in the start-up phase: team practice and competition beginning in the September, 2018 swim season at our wonderful new community pool (Woodland Aquatic Center). The Head Coach would be an integral leader in growing our team within our community, and naming the Head Coach is required to join the USA/CO Swimming organization. The Head Coach will design, attend and coach practices, swim meets, and Peak Swim Team events.

HEAD SENIOR COACH – PATRIOT AQUATIC CLUB

Assist Head Coach in the creation of season plans for all senior levels. Assist Head Coach in developing team drill progression. Plan workouts for all assigned senior groups. Assist Head Coach in planning and implementing senior level group dryland workouts; supervise athletes during sessions. Represent Patriot Aquatic Club respectfully.

HEAD COACH/CEO

Northwest Arkansas Aquatics (NWAA) is seeking a dynamic, motivated, enthusiastic, passionate and highly-skilled CEO/Head Coach for our year-round competitive swim program. Our club is located in Bentonville, Arkansas. NWAA is a long-established 501© (3) non-profit organization supported by a parent-run volunteer Board of Directors elected annually by the membership.

PART TIME COACHING OPPORTUNITIES WITH CENTRAL IOWA AQUATICS

Central Iowa Aquatics (Des Moines, IA) is seeking 1-2 coaches to work mostly with swimmers ages 12 & Younger and occasionally with the High-Performance groups. CIA is the leading swim program in Iowa, a Bronze Medal Club and is a nationally recognized team for competitive swimming excellence.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT, MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

Wittenberg University is accepting applications for a Graduate Assistant (GA) for Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving. This is a part-time position. The position will report to the head coach and assist in leading all aspects of an NCAA Division III athletic program. The successful candidate will complete the duties and responsibilities outlined below during the Fall 2018 and Spring 2019 semesters. Candidates must possess excellent organizational and communication skills and be able to interact effectively and appropriately with student-athletes, parents, alumni, faculty, peers, community members, and administrators.

SWIM CHARLESTON SEEKING COACHES

Swim Charleston is seeking 1- 2 coaches for our year-round age group team. The ideal candidate will have an education background, be willing to work 15 hours per week and one 2 day meet per month, however, hours and days are flexible for strong candidates. Depending on experience, salaries start at $18/hour (plus bonuses), with opportunity for additional income in our lesson, swim team readiness, and Masters programs.

FLORIDA GULF COAST UNIVERSITY SEEKS VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT

FGCU is taking applications to for Volunteer Assistant coach in both swimming & diving. The position reports directly to the Head Swimming & Diving Coach and is an opportunity to learn all aspects of coaching and administering a Division 1 Swimming and Diving program while working under Atlantic Sun Conference, Coastal Collegiate Sports Association and Division 1 NCAA rules and regulations.

FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY SWIM AND DIVE GRADUATE ASSISTANT

The successful candidate will assist the Head Coach in all aspects of the men’s and women’s swimming and diving program including coaching, recruiting, training, coordinating team travel, assisting with administrative duties and performing other duties as assigned by the Head Coach. Strong organizational and communication skills are expected. Experience with intercollegiate swimming and diving program is desired. The successful candidate will be a person of integrity with high ethical standards and exhibit a strict adherence to NCAA, ACC, University and departmental rules and regulations.

HEAD COACH AND COMPETITIVE PROGRAM DIRECTOR ($80,000-$100,000)

The Boys and Girl Club of Northern Westchester (BGCNW) Marlins is a year-round USA Swimming competitive swim team offering professional coaching and technique instruction for all ages and abilities with an affiliation with the Boys and Girls Club of America. As a USAS member swim club in Westchester County, BGCNW prides itself on creating a positive environment and enriching experience for all members of the club with the goal to provide every member an opportunity to improve swimming skills and achieve success at his or her level of ability, from novice to elite-level competitor while developing leadership and collaborative skills.

COACHES NEEDED FOR BASS NORTH – MADISON, VA

Battlefield Area Star Swimmers (BASS) – North is looking for enthusiastic coaches to work with all swim groups, from developmental to senior. For 27 years, BASS has developed outstanding swimmers in and out of the pool. Our professional coaching staff, our swimmers, and the dedication of their parents has led to our success. We are looking to add to our team. Our team’s philosophy for swimming and coaching is straightforward: Hard work and dedication is how you become successful and the discipline you take away from swimming helps shape who you are as a person. BASS is an exciting, supportive team atmosphere where swimmers can be successful and have a fun time doing something they love.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH- UNIVERSITY PLACE AQUATIC CLUB

The University Place Aquatic Club (UPAC) is seeking a qualified individual to act as the Head Age Group Coach of the non-profit, USAS sanctioned swim club. UPAC practices primarily out of Curtis High School (University Place, WA) and Pacific Lutheran University (Parkland, WA). The club consists of over 120 swimmers ages 5-18, and has placed in the Top 8 for Team Scores recently at the PNS Championship and the Northwest Age Group Regional Championship meets.

FSU SWIMMING AND DIVING DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS

Completes all administrative duties for the swimming and diving office to include but not limited to: general front office duties; travel arrangements/authorizations; generating requisitions, receiving purchase orders, managing p-card/t-card administrative tasks. Updates and implements recruiting database; processes ADF forms, IDRs and vendor profiles. Coordinates travel arrangements and payments as well as completes travel documents for swimming and diving. Assists in coordinating all home men’s and women’s swimming and diving events.

PERFORMANCE SWIMWEAR SALES REPRESENTITIVE

FiT swimwear is an Australian based performance swimwear company, headed by design duo Robert and Lulu, both perviously athletes. We design and manufacture Chlorine resistant training swimwear for men, women, kids and toddlers. Our point of difference is the use of high tech fabric and our unique hand illustrated fabric prints, coupled with our innovative styles. We aim to bring a splash of colour and flair to the pool deck by designing fashionable yet functional swimwear.

STINGRAY TEAM DIRECTOR/HEAD COACH

The Stingray Swim Team Director/Head Coach is responsible for providing leadership and supervision of the District’s Stingray Swim Club, aquatic programs and any other assigned programs, activities and areas. The Stingray Team Director/Head Coach is responsible for performing the essential functions as outlined in this job description. Stingray Team Director/Head Coach is a full-time/exempt employee who may work in excess of fifty (50) hours per week. Work pace varies depending on the task required. The position requires the ability to work in the hard level (100 lbs. or less).

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH

City of Mobile Swim Association is a board run non-profit team that is part of the Southeastern LSC. We are located in Mobile, AL, just 50 miles from the beautiful beaches of Gulf Shores, AL. We are a Bronze Medal, 150+ member competitive team with swimmers ranging from the age group level swimmer to the Olympic Trials level. We operate at multiple sites, including a 50 meter indoor pool, an indoor 25 yard pool, and outdoor 25 yard pool throughout the year. the CMSA also manages an additional 50 meter outdoor pool which is spring and summer training site along with the location for swim school and summer league programs.

FULL-TIME SWIM COACH

Help to coordinate and implement the day-to- day operations of co-curricular aquatics program. Assist and maintain records for age group and ensuring proper pool maintenance. Assist with the development and implementation of, competitive swim program, and life guarding as necessary. Consult where needed with development of PS-12 swimming curriculum.

HEAD COACH (SALARY $50,000)

ESA is a level 4 USA affiliated team in Humble, Tx (Northeast Houston). We have approximately 250 members in a rapidly growing community. We practice out of two high schools (8 lane, 25 yard facilities) within the Humble Independent School District. (Atascocita HS & Summer Creek HS). Seeking a hardworking, dynamic coach (level III or higher) seeking to grow our team & to serve our JR and SR groups (about 50 athletes).

FULL-TIME MEN’S AND WOMEN’S ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Assist the head swimming coach with planning, organizing, and directing all activities involved with a Division II swimming program. In addition, recruiting, in accordance with college policies and procedures, swimmers who can successfully compete at the Division II level. Planning and conducting on–campus recruiting events for official and unofficial visits. Planning and executing off-campus evaluations of and visits with potential student athletes. Developing a familiarity with and operating recruiting and compliance software.

HEAD SITE COACH – BARRACUDA SWIM CLUB OF NORTHEAST TENNESSEE

The successful candidate will be energetic, knowledgeable in stroke technique and training protocol, have a good rapport with children, interested in working with all levels of swimmers, and passionate about the sport of swimming. The candidate should view swim coaching as a career as opposed to merely a job. An ASCA Level 2 or higher certification is preferred. Current USAS and other required certifications should be current or readily obtainable.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

North Central College is a private liberal arts college located in downtown Naperville, a western suburb of Chicago. 3,000 students study nearly 70 undergraduate majors, minors and programs as well as a masters program (School of Graduate and Professional Studies). NCC competes in NCAA Division III as part of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

WATERFRONT JOBS IN THE ADIRONDACKS – OVERNIGHT CAMP

The waterfront director establishes and oversees all activities in and on the water, assesses camper and staff swimming ability, and safety conditions at the waterfront, and supervises all staff and campers participating in swimming and small craft activities. The waterfront director oversees the lifeguard staff and is responsible for conducting regular rehearsals of emergency procedures and response at the waterfront.

HEAD SITE/HEAD AGE GROUP SWIM TEAM COACH

Under the guidance of the Head Coach, the Head Site/Age-Group Coach is responsible for managing the Downtown Branch of the Boise Y Swim Team and for serving as the Head Age-Group Coach for the overall program with an emphasis on safety, volunteer and staff development, team member development, seasonal planning, daily workouts and goal setting, promotion of both competitive swimming and YMCA core values, and integration of team goals within the YMCA mission.

ASSISTANT HEAD COACH SWIM ATLANTA

Interested candidates should have a passion for the sport, experience with competitive swimming and coaching, excellent communication skills, as well as a strong work ethic and eagerness to learn and grow as a coach and professional. Applicants must have all certifications up to date. We are looking for an energetic, enthusiastic reliable individual who can not only lead the swimmers but also work well with others. Great organizational skills and time management are essential.

SWIM COACHES EXECUTIVE SWIM CLUB

Swim Coaches at Executive Swim Club at both Manchester, NH and Lowell, MA locations. The Executive Swim Club is a USA Swimming competitive team of 170 swimmers. We have had 2 Olympic Trial Qualifiers in 2016, as well as 7 Junior National qualifiers in the last five years, and numerous USA Swimming Future and Sectional qualifiers and participants. We were a USA Swimming Bronze level team in 2015. Many levels and hours are available to the right candidate, with possibility to lead and run one of the additional sites. Coaching/competitive swim experience is key, to a highly energized and motivated individual with a passion for helping athletes get to another level.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – NAVAL ACADEMY AQUATIC CLUB

The Naval Academy Aquatic Club (www.NAAC.ws) located in Annapolis, MD is seeking a qualified assistant swim coaches. We are interested in motivated coaches who enjoy working with swimmers between the ages of 6 and 13.

HEAD COACH – FLASHES AQUATICS – INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Flashes Aquatics is a Level One USA swim club, founded in 2003. FA serves swimmers on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Operating out of the Franklin Central High School Natatorium in Franklin Township, an 8-lane indoor 25y/25m pool with separate diving well, the club has approximately 115 year-round members. FA is a stable club with an excellent foundation poised for continued growth.

AGE GROUP COACH

Sailfish Aquatics is currently a 280 member swim club located in Huntersville and Concord NC. We will be expanding in the upcoming season. The successful candidate(s) will work closely with the head coaches to administer our progressive aquatics program that promotes good sportsmanship, team unity, family participation and the overall development of swimmers. We will be hiring full time and part time coaches.

SWIMLABS FRANCHISE OWNER

If you want to own your own business and be your own boss within the swimming community, why not do something you already know and love? A SwimLabs Swim School Franchise offers you a proven, turn-key business model, 24/7 back office support, location-specific marketing and the training you need to turn your love of coaching into a successful business. Visit http://swimlabsfranchise.com/contact-us/ and start the path to becoming your own boss.

If you have a Swim Job to present to the community, please submit here and SwimSwam will post to the Swim Jobs channel.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $50, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS (with 100,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 631,000+ fans). I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 34,200+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 250,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.