Mid-distance Freestyler David Killian to Swim for Evansville Purple Aces

David Killian, a senior at The Woodlands High School in The Woodlands, Texas, will swim for the University of Evansville in the class of 2022. He plans to study pre-med.

“I am looking forward to continuing my swimming career at the University of Evansville. When I toured the campus this past fall, I felt a good connection with the school and my teammates. Evansville is a great fit for me both academically and athletically, and I am excited to be a member of the class of 2022 at the University of Evansville. Go Aces!”

Killian is a mid-distance freestyler and backstroker who is a three-time Texas Class 6A All-State Team honoree. In his senior season he finished 6th in the 500 free and 7th in the 100 back at UIL 6A Region 4 Championship. Killian also swims year-round for The Woodlands Swim Team. Since September, he has updated his PBs in many of his best events, as well as some off-events: SCY 100 free, 50/100/200 back, 100 breast, 50 fly, and 400 IM, and LCM 100/200 breast and 100 fly.

University of Evansville head coach Rickey Perkins said of Killian, “I am excited to work with David. He comes from a great family, swim team and high school. It’s going to be very thrilling to see how far he can go in swimming and his academic pursuits.” Killian would have scored for the Purple Aces in the 1650 free, 200 back, and 400 IM at 2018 MAC Championships. His best SCY times include:

500 free – 4:37.67

1000 free – 9:33.73

1650 free – 16:22.37

100 back – 52.14

200 back – 1:51.36

400 IM – 4:08.77

