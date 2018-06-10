Auburn Snags Verbal Commitment from 2x GHSA 7A Champ Aidan Stoffle

New head coach Gary Taylor is wasting no time ramping up recruiting for the Auburn University class of 2023. Six weeks into his new job, Taylor has received verbal commitments from Christian Sztolcman, Nick Vance, and now Aidan Stoffle for the men’s swimming and diving class of 2023. Stoffle, who announced his verbal commitment via social media, is the reigning Georgia 7A high school champion in both the 100 free and 100 back.

“So glad to announce my verbal commitment to Auburn University! Huge thanks to all my coaches, family, and friends who have supported me along the way. I’m excited to be a part of such a great program. #WAREAGLE 🦅”

Stoffle is a rising senior at Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia. His individual victories in the 100 free (45.94) and 100 back (48.98) and anchor legs on the winning 200 free relay (20.21) and 400 free relay (45.75) helped the Broncos to the GHSA Class 7A state championship last season. Stoffle swims year-round for Summit Swimming. He had a strong performance at the SCY season-ending Northeastern Divisional Championships hosted by Athens Bulldogs, winning the 50 free, 100 back, and 200 back, taking second in the 100 fly, and finishing in the top-8 of the 100 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM. He left the meet with new PBs in the 50/100 free, 100/200 back, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:47.51

100 back – 47.96

50 back – 22.99

100 free – 45.38

50 free – 20.79

So glad to announce my verbal commitment to Auburn University! Huge thanks to all my coaches, family, and friends who have supported me along the way. I’m excited to be a part of such a great program. #WAREAGLE 🦅 pic.twitter.com/ovtD5yXulX — Aidan Stoffle (@AidanStoffle) June 6, 2018

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best and a quote to [email protected].