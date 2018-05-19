Illinois State Champ Nick Vance Verbally Commits to Auburn

Nick Vance, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Saint Charles, Illinois, has announced his verbal commitment to the Auburn University class of 2023.

“I’m honored to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Auburn University! I felt a strong connection with the team and the new coaching staff. Coach Gary’s philosophy, “enthused to learn, eager to work, and desire to win,” fits the dedicated, hard-working, and driven attitude that I want in a program. I know that by being a part of the “Auburn Family,” I will be able to reach my full potential in and out of the pool. I’m truly honored to be the first to commit to this new era of Auburn Swimming and attend this one of a kind university. WAR EAGLE!”

The Saint Charles East High School junior swims year-round for West Chicago Sharks, where he focuses on back, IM and distance free. He swam for his high school team as a freshman but elected not to continue, so as to focus on his best events, i.e., middle-distance and long-distance, which are not offered in high school. Vance specializes in 200 back, 200 fly, 400 IM, and 500/1000 free. He was a finalist at Winter Juniors in the 200 back and 400 IM, and recently updated his SCY times in the 200/500/1000/1650 free, 50/100/200 back, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Vance was invited to USA Swimming Zone Select Camp, and he holds Illinois LSC records in the 200y back and 400y IM for 15-16 boys. He won 2018 state titles in the 500/1000 free and 400 IM and was awarded Illinoi Senior State High Point Award at the Illinois LCM Senior Championships of 2017 and the SCY Senior State Championships of 2018.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:44.95

400 IM – 3:51.45

200 IM – 1:49.48

200 fly – 1:48.49

1000 free – 9:18.19

500 free – 4:28.16

