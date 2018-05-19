5 Meet Records Fall at CIF Prelims

2018 CALIFORNIA INTERSCHOLASTIC FEDERATION SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

May 18-19, 2018

Clovis Olympic Swim Complex, Clovis West High School

Short Course Yards

The 2018 CIF Swimming and Diving Championships kicked off with prelims Friday afternoon, with 5 CIF State Meet records broken over the course of the session. There were also 4 other events in which the top finisher came within half a second of the meet record going into Saturday’s finals session.

Country Day junior Amalie Fackenthal took down the girls 100 free meet record of 49.01, posting a 48.82. That time gave Fackenthal the top seed for finals by almost exactly 1 second, but was about half a second off her personal best of 48.29, set in March of this year.

Then, the St. Margarita girls 200 medley relay team of Anicka Delgado, Marriott Hoffmann, Mackenzie Degn, and Samantha Shelton broke the 200 free record of 1:32.99, which was set last year by a St. Margarita team that Samantha Shelton is the only new addition to. Delgado led off in 23.06, followed by splits of 23.45, 23.35, and 23.04, respectively, finishing in a final time of 1:32.90. This team has been 1:31.47 already this season, indicating that they will likely shed some more time off in finals.

Foothill junior Jonah Cooper broke the boys 100 back record of 47.34, which Cooper set himself last year, posting a 46.62. Cooper split his 50s exactly 1 second apart, going out in 22.81, and coming home in 23.81. His best time is 46.33, which he went just last weekend, so we may see him re-break his own record again tomorrow.

Both 100 breast records fell, with Monte Vista junior Zoie Hartman posting a 1:00.02, coming in under the previous record of 1:00.33 from Ella Eastin. Hartman posted her best time of 59.86 back in December of 2017, leaving the possibility she could take the CIF record under a minute tomorrow. Alec Cullen took a considerable .62 seconds off Hank Poppe‘s CIF record of 54.72. That was a best time for Cullen, coming in under his 54.32 from last weekend.

Miranda Hackman posted a best time in the girls 200 free, going 1:46.59 to shave about 2-tenths of a second off her previous best. that time landed her very close to the CIF record of 1:46.14, held by Kenisha Liu. Amalie Fackenthal also scared her own record in the 50 free, posting a 22.65 compared to her record of 22.45 from last year.

Dylan Delaney just barely outpaced Spencer Daily in the boys 50 free, posting a 20.21 to Daily’s 20.23. The CIF record sits at 19.90, held by Albert Gwo and Bryce Mefford. The San Ramon Valley boys 200 free relay team of Spencer Daily, DJ Davis, Jack Wilkerson, and Gavin Wight came within .1 seconds of the CIF record, posting a 1:22.83, compared to the 1:22.74. Daily led off with a 20.22, .01 seconds faster than he went in the 50 free, followed by splits of 20.85, 21.12, and 20.64 respectively.

Swimming finals start at 2:30PM Pacific Time on Saturday, May 19th.