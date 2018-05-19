Keil, Campbell Lead Thru Prelims of 6A Kansas Girl’s High School State

2018 Kansas High School Girl’s State Championships
- May 17-19, 2018
- Topeka-Hummer Sports Complex
Future Missouri Tiger Megan Keil scared her own state record in the prelims of the 50 free at the Kansas 6A Girl’s High School Championships. Keil, a senior from Derby High School, popped an impressive 22.83, just .09 off the record she set in prelims last year, taking the lead by a second-and-a-half over Minnesota commit Emma Linscott, who posted a 24.31 to tie for the 2nd seed with Joely Merriman of Shawnee Mission North. Tomorrow’s 50 free final will be comprised solely of seniors, whereas in the 5-1A meet only two seniors made the ‘A’ final of the 50, with relatively few overall advancing to the finals in any of the 9 individual events.
Linscott went on to tie again, this time for the top seed in the 100 fly, with Wichita East’s Katerina Savvides at a 57.45. Savvides demolished her seed time by over 2 seconds, while Linscott finished over a second ahead of hers.
Lawrence Free State’s Claire Campbell took the top seed in the 200 free with a 1:51.73 and the 500 free with a 5:02.08. Though a bit off her best times her best times in each event, Campbell boasts a considerable lead in each race, sitting over a second ahead of the number-two finisher in the 200, and nearly 6 seconds ahead of the prelims runner-up in the 500. Next year, Campbell will remain in-state and swim for the Kansas Jayhawks.
TOP QUALIFIERS BY EVENT:
- 200 Medley Relay: Lawrence Free State – 1:49.84
- 200 Free: Claire Campbell, Lawrence Free State – 1:51.73
- 200 IM: Anika Lam, Olathe North – 2:04.97
- 50 Free: Megan Keil, Derby – 22.83
- 1 Meter Diving: Makenna Bluitt, Shawnee Mission West – 187.50
- 100 Fly: Emma Linscott, Shawnee Mission East/Katerina Savvides, Wichita East – 57.45
- 100 Free: Megan Keil, Derby – 51.08
- 500 Free: Claire Campbell, Lawrence Free State – 5:02.08
- 200 Free Relay: Blue Valley North – 1:39.22
- 100 Back: Cayla Prophater, Blue Valley North – 56.02
- 100 Breast: Marian Frick, Lawrence – 1:06.57
- 400 Free Relay: Wichita East – 3:36.00
