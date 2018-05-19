Keil, Campbell Lead Thru Prelims of 6A Kansas Girl’s High School State

2018 Kansas High School Girl’s State Championships

Future Missouri Tiger Megan Keil scared her own state record in the prelims of the 50 free at the Kansas 6A Girl’s High School Championships. Keil, a senior from Derby High School, popped an impressive 22.83, just .09 off the record she set in prelims last year, taking the lead by a second-and-a-half over Minnesota commit Emma Linscott, who posted a 24.31 to tie for the 2nd seed with Joely Merriman of Shawnee Mission North. Tomorrow’s 50 free final will be comprised solely of seniors, whereas in the 5-1A meet only two seniors made the ‘A’ final of the 50, with relatively few overall advancing to the finals in any of the 9 individual events.

Linscott went on to tie again, this time for the top seed in the 100 fly, with Wichita East’s Katerina Savvides at a 57.45. Savvides demolished her seed time by over 2 seconds, while Linscott finished over a second ahead of hers.

Lawrence Free State’s Claire Campbell took the top seed in the 200 free with a 1:51.73 and the 500 free with a 5:02.08. Though a bit off her best times her best times in each event, Campbell boasts a considerable lead in each race, sitting over a second ahead of the number-two finisher in the 200, and nearly 6 seconds ahead of the prelims runner-up in the 500. Next year, Campbell will remain in-state and swim for the Kansas Jayhawks.

TOP QUALIFIERS BY EVENT: